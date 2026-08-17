Nitin Nabin names Raje, Madhav BJP vice presidents; Smriti Irani becomes general secretary

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has carried out a major organisational reshuffle under national president Nitin Nabin, bringing a mix of experienced leaders and key political faces into the party's new central team. The revamped organisation includes 13 national vice presidents, eight national general secretaries, 16 morcha presidents among other office-bearers.

The new line-up marks a key step in Nabin's functioning as BJP national president and gives the party a fresh organisational structure at the national level. Among the prominent names in the new team are former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and senior leader Ram Madhav, who have been appointed national vice presidents. Meanwhile, former Union minister Smriti Irani has been appointed a national general secretary in the new organisational set-up.