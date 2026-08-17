OpenAI appoints Dali Rajic as new Chief Revenue Officer, as ChatGPT adds more AI features: Details

New Delhi:

OpenAI just brought on Dali Rajic as its new Chief Revenue Officer, handing him the reins of the company’s global revenue team. He takes over for Denise Dresser (the former Slack CEO), who only joined as CRO in December but will leave after a transition period to explore other roles.

This move comes at a pretty pivotal moment for OpenAI. The company’s riding the massive wave of ChatGPT adoption, trying to transform that buzz into solid, ongoing enterprise revenue. There’s talk OpenAI’s eyeing a potential public listing too, which only makes their business strategy more important.

Who Is Dali Rajic?

Rajic is not exactly new to this kind of challenge. He reportedly comes with more than 20-years of experience in enterprise sales, go-to-market planning, and business operations. Before OpenAI, he was the President and COO at Wiz- the cybersecurity startup Google snapped up. He’s also held senior roles at Zscaler and was the CRO at AppDynamics.

Rajic’s background really hits the mark for OpenAI’s direction. More and more companies are using AI in everything from software development and customer service to research and cybersecurity.

What will Rajic do in ChatGPT? His roles and responsibilities

As CRO, Rajic is set to lead OpenAI’s global revenue and go-to-market operations. He’s focused on making sure businesses get actual value from what they spend on AI—and he’ll be building out a more scalable sales ops team to support that. OpenAI’s president, Greg Brockman, said Rajic’s talent for building customer-focused teams and his love of metrics are exactly what OpenAI needs for its next phase.

They are bringing in extra firepower, too— as OpenAI has teamed up with Chad Peets and RPT Partners to strengthen their go-to-market organization.

ChatGPT continues to add new features

Rajic steps in during some pretty major leadership changes. Brad Lightcap just announced he’s leaving for a new venture, Fidji Simo shifted away from her full-time leadership, and former product chief Kevin Weil left earlier this year.

So, Rajic’s arrival lines up with OpenAI pushing to grow its commercial side while also reworking parts of its management team.

Enterprise business becomes increasingly important

All these changes in leadership come as ChatGPT is picking up new tricks faster than ever. In July, OpenAI dropped ChatGPT Work, a new agent for taking on longer, more complex tasks—think researching, analyzing info, building out documents, spreadsheets, presentations, reports, even websites.

Then there’s GPT-Live-1 for ChatGPT Voice. Now, the AI can listen and talk at the same time, carry on much more natural conversations, pull in web search results, and handle text, images, and voice all together.

They have also launched Health in ChatGPT (now rolling out to eligible US adults) and keep rolling out upgrades to the GPT-5.6 model family.

Business focus is front and center

OpenAI's aim is clear:

ChatGPT is not just an AI chatbot anymore.

The goal is something much bigger—a broad platform for businesses and professionals.

With Rajic driving revenue, his challenge is to channel OpenAI’s growing user base into real, sustainable business.

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