Motorola Razr Flex to come with wide passport-style fold: New competition for iPhone Duo and Galaxy Z Fold 8

New Delhi:

Motorola, a leading smartphone brand, has teased coming up with a new foldable smartphone soon. We are already aware of the Flip Razr device, and now the company will be bringing a book-style, short and wide (passport-like) foldable smartphone. As per the teaser, like the iPhone Duo, the upcoming foldable smartphone has signalled the intent of the company to come with a wider-aspect book-style phone, which will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 as well. A number of concept renders have surfaced online, tipping off about the upcoming wide foldable handset from the company. As per an Android Headlines report, the handset will be named as the ‘Razr Flex’ (which is further code-named as ‘Parker’).

Razr Flex to come in passport-style fold: Details

A number of concept render images have surfaced online, tipping on the upcoming Motorola Razr Flex, which will feature a shorter foldable style with a square-like design. Also, it will come with a wider profile (changing from the taller one), with a narrow outer screen.

On the rear end, the handset will come with a flat panel which will have a pill-shaped camera module, positioned at the top. Talking about the frame, it comes with a power button and fingerprint sensor as well as volume controls, placed on the right side.

Colour options:

As per the reports, the phone will be available in two colour options:

PANTONE Coriander

PANTONE Dark Botanical Garden

The handset will further be protected with IP48 and IP49 certifications, which will help the device to keep safe under dust and water conditions.

OLED displays and flagship performance

The upcoming Razr Flex is said to come with a 6.92-inch OLED main display (1,728 x 2,364 pixels resolution) and further comes with an adaptive 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The outer cover display features a 4.97-inch OLED panel (1,736 x 1,140 pixel resolution).

The phone will get all the strength from Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is further paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The foldable device will further run on Android 17 OS.

Dual 50MP cameras, battery and connectivity

For photography, the upcoming passport-style foldable Motorola phone is reported to come with pill-style dual rear cameras, comprising:

50MP Primary shooter with up to 30x digital zoom

50MP Ultra-wide shooter

The handset will be backed by a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery, reports suggest. Further, it supports 25W Qi2 wireless charging along with fast USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) wired charging.

For connectivity, the phone comes with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 with LE Audio, dual SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM), and a dedicated physical key for Moto AI features.

Expected Launch in India and price

So, the things mentioned above about the Motorola Razr Flex are all under the hood, but it is said to be launching in mid-December this year (timeline unspecified).

The handset may be priced around Rs 1,39,999 to Rs 1,49,999, which might keep the phone in a safe place in the competition with the leading brands like Apple and Samsung.

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