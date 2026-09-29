iQOO 16 launched with 8400mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 5 chipset and more

New Delhi:

iQOO 16, the most anticipated smartphone, has been launched in the Chinese market and offers four variants for customers. The base model of the device features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which is priced at CNY 5,999 (around Rs. 86,000). The 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage model has been priced at CNY 6,799, and the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model has been priced at CNY 7,499.

The highest of all the variants comes with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage, which is priced at CNY 8,499 (roughly around Rs. 1.21 lakh). The handset will go on official sale in China from October at the official online store (in China).

The phone will be available in three colour options: Chasing the Light, Legend and Racing Track.

2K Samsung M16 AMOLED display

The iQOO 16 comes with a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display that supports 1,440 × 3,168 pixel resolution along with a crisp 508ppi pixel density.

The heavy lifting is handled by Samsung's M16 luminescent material, with a 165 Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the touch response is fast enough, as it gets a 5,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate. Means, the brightness will not be the problem.

The phone comes with an anti-reflective coating on the display to have a smooth viewing experience. It is claimed that the device will get better efficiency and colour depth with LEAD display technology.

For protection, the device comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings, which protect the smartphone from water and dust.

Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and gaming features

iQOO is known for its gaming capabilities, and it is powered by Qualcomm's 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 5 chipset. The phone further comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage – that gives enough strength to have heavy graphic gaming sessions and long gameplay.

Furthermore, for gaming, the device gets a dedicated Q4 gaming chip and an upgraded vapour chamber cooling system, supporting gameplay.

Triple 50MP camera setup

For photography, the handset comes with a triple rear camera setup. It supports a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto shooter with up to 100x digital zoom support and a 50MP ultrawide shooter for wider photos.

On the front, the device comes with a 32MP camera which claims to support clear and bright selfies, along with great video quality for conference calls for work or for personal use.

For videography, the handset comes with up to 8K resolution at 30fps for video recording.

8,400mAh battery with 100W charging support

The handset is backed by an 8,400mAh battery, making it the key highlight for the device. It also supports 100W wired fast charging, along with 40W wireless charging.

The smartphone runs OriginOS 7 UI, which is based on the Android 17 operating system. For connectivity, the device supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. It also features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

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