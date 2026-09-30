India clinches gold in men's compound archery event, defeats China in thrilling final

Building on the brilliance of compound archery feats, team India went on to clinch yet another gold medal as the men's compound archery team defeated China in the final. The trio of Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal, and Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam took on China’s trio in the final and registered a win by 238-237 to bring home India’s 10th gold medal.

India performed brilliantly in compound archery throughout the Asian Games 2026 and went on to win gold in the men’s, women’s, and mixed compound archery events, re-establishing the country as one of the sport's biggest powerhouses.

Earlier in the day, the women’s compound archery team of Preethika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Chikita Taniparthi also defeated China 238-234 in the gold medal match, securing India’s 7th gold at the games. Furthermore, they followed it up with the mixed compound archery final, as the duo of Sahil Jadhav and Chikitha Taniparthi defeated South Korea in a tense game that went to a shoot-off.

India’s medal tally continues to rise

It is worth noting that the Indian contingent got off to a shaky start to the Asian Games 2026. Coming on the back of a 107-medal run at the previous edition of the event, a lot was expected from the nation. However, the early days of the games saw India lacking in several departments, as medals were hard to come by.

However, in the latter stages of the event, India has been brilliant and has picked up the pace. With the nation’s victory in the men’s compound archery, India has risen to seventh place in the medal standings, with 10 gold medals, 21 silvers, and 28 bronzes, making up 59 medals in total for the country.

Furthermore, several more medals are anticipated from India, as the men’s squash team has secured a medal by reaching the semi-finals of the event, and they will hope for a first-place finish as well. It could be interesting to see how the Indian contingent fares in the final days of the ongoing Asian Games 2026 and how high the medal tally will rise for the country.

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