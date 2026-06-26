OpenAI enters AI chip race with 'Jalapeno': Faster AI performance, lower costs promised

New Delhi:

OpenAI, the company behind the popular chatbot (ChatGPT), has taken a major step by introducing its first custom AI chip, and they have named it ‘Jalapeno’. Built with Broadcom, this chip is not just about a new busines venture from the AI company, but it is said to be designed for running the ChatGPT and its next wave of AI models. They believe this move will ease up on their reiability on the other hardware company, especially big players like Nvidia, who have been working with the company for a while.

In the coming time, the demand of artificial intelligence will not slow down, and OpenAI is making sure that to get custom chip game shows just how much the industry is shifting- as the companies are willing to have specialized hardware, designed in-house, to push AI even further.

Built for ChatGPT and advanced AI models

This launch puts OpenAI right in the thick of the AI chip race. More and more companies are building their own silicon to squeeze out better performance and cut costs. Jalapeno, according to OpenAI, is tuned for Large Language Models (LLM) and what’s coming next. They will start using it in their own research labs and across their machine learning setup. Since it’s optimised for inference, this chip lets their AI whip up answers faster and more efficiently than before.

Reducing dependence on Nvidia

With this move, OpenAI seem to be pretty clear that they want control. They have been leaning on Nvidia hardware up until now, but Jalapeno chip is their ticket to cutting those ties. By crafting hardware that fits their exact software needs, they’re expecting a decent performance boost and a lot more independence.

AI helping design AI hardware

Power efficiency is another headline. Jalapeno doesn’t just chew through fewer watts—it helps slash the electric bill to keep those massive AI services running. OpenAI says the combo of custom hardware and software gets them past a lot of top-tier competing chips.

And here’s a twist—OpenAI let its own AI help design this chip. So, not only is AI shaping software, it’s literally building the brainpower for future AI.