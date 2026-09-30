Supreme court asks centre to fix social media rules for minors amid fake ban reports

New Delhi:

After the news took hold on the banning of social media for minors, the Indian government has finally stated that these are all rumours and they are not taking any such action as of now. This means no one will be restricted from using social media (under-18 ban).

ANI reported that the officials are calling these reports baseless and are working towards making the chaos clear. This news caught fire after the Supreme Court recently spotlighted kids’ safety online.

Supreme Court is looking closely at social media use amongst minors.

It was lately discovered that the Supreme Court has been taking a close look at how social media is treating young users. A Public Interest Litigation from the Just Rights for Children Alliance further pointed out some really important things to note; they are:

Indian law states that minors cannot sign binding contracts

This means they are technically not allowed to agree to social media terms and conditions.

Still, these platforms enable them to make their account by using their personal details and skipping over that legal detail which is needed in India.

Justice Bagchi didn’t let that slide—he said the rules protecting minors need some teeth, not just polite suggestions. He told the Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, to think about turning those guidelines into hard law under the Intermediary Rules. The Solicitor General promised the government would dig into the issue.

The main goal is to protect minors

There are big conversations taking place across the country, highlighting the safety of minors and youth.

Former Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has already called for tougher oversight as these minors are having access to harmful content or gender-based abuse.

Furthermore, Harbhajan Singh, who is a former cricketer and now a Member of Parliament, said that social media is messing with the kids’ minds. This is happening due to massive exposure to all kinds of toxic and adulterated content- especially on platforms like Instagram.

So, in case some people have been creating a panic with the idea of a sudden government crackdown, officials have nothing to say (at the time of writing). Although they are not taking such action as banning or imposing a partial curfew for youth, there is indeed some pressure on the digital platforms to tighten up the rules for the youth and minors who are using social media and getting exposure to all kinds of content. Indian government is expected to implement stricter norms on parental consent, which could fit within Indian law.

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