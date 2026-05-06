Redmi Watch 6 goes official with 2.5D AMOLED display, 12-day battery life: Details unveiled

New Delhi:

Xiaomi has just launched the Redmi Watch 6 in several countries beyond China, including Poland, Romania and Thailand. The smartwatch first appeared in China back in October 2025, but now it is finally reaching more people worldwide.

There are two versions to choose from: the regular Redmi Watch 6 and the Redmi Watch 6 NFC. For now, you will only find the NFC version in certain places, like Poland.

Price and availability

Here is how the pricing shakes out: in Poland, the Redmi Watch 6 costs about Rs 10,000; it’s roughly Rs 9,600 in Romania; and around Rs 8,200 in Thailand.

If you want the NFC variant, that will run you a bit more, about Rs 11,000. Xiaomi has not said exactly when the watch is coming to India, but with its strong track record in wearables there, it is probably not far off.

AMOLED display and premium design

The standout feature is the big 2.07-inch AMOLED display. It has a sharp display (432×514 pixels) with a smooth (60Hz) refresh rate which is super bright (up to 2,000 nits). The 2.5D curved glass, slim bezels, and 82 per cent screen-to-body ratio give it a sleek, premium look.

There is also support for always-on display and plenty of custom watch faces to make it your own.

Fitness and health tracking features

If you are into fitness, there is a lot to like. The smartwatch will support more than 150 sports modes and can automatically recognizes 6 of the most common workouts. On the health side, you get heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep analysis, and stress tracking. It’s loaded with sensors like an accelerometer, gyroscope and ambient light sensor.

GPS, connectivity and battery life

Getting lost is not likely with the built-in GPS. The dual L1 GNSS antennas support several satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS) for precise location tracking outdoors. The regular version has Bluetooth 5.4, and if you grab the NFC model, you get NFC for contactless payments. It’s also water-resistant up to 5ATM, so you don’t have to baby it around water.

Lightweight build and everyday use

Battery life is solid, thanks to a 550mAh battery. You can go up to 12 days between charges with normal use or stretch it to 24 days if you switch on battery saver mode.

The watch is lightweight (just 31 grams) without the strap and only 9.9mm thick, so it will not feel bulky or heavy. Whether you are a gym regular or just want an everyday smartwatch, the Redmi Watch 6 is built to keep up with your routine.