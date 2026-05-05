Why the Dark Web is dangerous? From Aadhaar leaks to drug deals, and how to stay safe

New Delhi:

Think of the dark web as a secret corner of the internet which is still unexplored, and many fear to even peek into it. You cannot just open Chrome or Safari and type in a link. Rather, you need special tools, like a different browser (Tor), that hide who you are and where you are browsing from.

It is not like Google or YouTube that anyone can access. Everything is hidden, often on purpose, and encrypted. Some people turn to the dark web for privacy (journalists and activists), for instance – but, honestly, it attracts a lot of shady business.

Dark Web: Is it really a problem to the common people?

There are so many opinions related to the dark web and how it is impacting the users. Here are some of the options which could help in understanding how the web is connected to the criminal activities:

1. Illegal marketplaces: The dark web is packed with black markets. People buy and sell drugs, guns and even stolen data. All of it happens anonymously, which means the police have a tough time figuring out who is behind the trades on the platform.

2. Data leaks and identity theft: Personal information like Aadhaar card numbers, bank records, login details and more such personal data could be found on the dark web forums if it ever gets stolen. Hence, it is a goldmine for fraudsters who use this data to drain bank accounts or steal identities.

3. Cybercrime services: In the dark web, you cannot just buy illegal stuff, but many people could actually offer illegal services like launching cyberattacks, hacking email accounts or running scam campaigns. It was becasue of cryptocurrencies, which made the illegal buying and selling easier to do and tougher to trace.

4. Zero safety nets: People getting scammed while trying to buy illegal services? Happens all the time. If you get ripped off, you cannot exactly report it.

Real stories of the dark web from India

Aadhaar and banking data leaks: Cybersecurity experts keep finding databases packed with Indian users’ personal details like Aadhaar and banking information, which is up for sale on the dark web. These are not one-off incidents anymore. AIIMS Delhi cyberattack 2022: Remember when hackers hit AIIMS Delhi in 2022 and the data of patients was stolen? There was a lot of data that ended up changing hands on the dark web forums. Credit Card frauds: A number of gangs were busted by the Indian police that used the dark web to steal credit card information and make fake purchases, scamming the innocent card owners. Drug Trafficking via Dark Web: A number of dealers were cited from Mumbai and Bengaluru, where the investigators have tracked down the illegal drugs on the dark web. They were delivering the illegal consumables via regular courier services, which was later tracked.

How do you keep yourself safe?

Do not click on strange links or open sketchy attachments.

Use strong, unique passwords and set up two-factor authentication.

Keep your personal info private.

Check your bank and credit card statements regularly—do not let those charges sneak up on you.

Dark web is not illegal itself

Overall, I must state that the dark web is not illegal in itself, but a lot of what happens there is. In India, it is quickly becoming a breeding ground for cybercrime and fraud.

The best defence is to know what is out there, stay alert and protect your information as much as you can.