Huawei Nova 16 series leak hints at Pro Max model, new colours and bigger battery

New Delhi:

Huawei is launching the upcoming Nova 16 series, which is already catching attention, even though Huawei has not confirmed anything official yet. Leaks coming out of China hint that this year, Huawei wants to shake things up a bit compared to the Nova 15 lineup. There is talk that the company is tweaking its approach, and if the reports are right, you’ll definitely notice some changes.

Huawei Nova 16 series leak: What to expect?

As per the reports, it looks like Huawei is planning to ditch the Ultra variant this time. Do not expect a Nova 16 Ultra at the top of the line. Instead, they are bringing in a Nova 16 Pro Max as the new flagship. So, the lineup should include the base Nova 16, the Nova 16 Pro, and this beefed-up Pro Max model. The Pro Max will probably sport a bigger display than the other two and sit at the premium end, but the lineup feels less cluttered now—even with a new top model in the mix.

Colour options and design details

Design and colours get some fresh options too. The standard Nova 16 and the Pro may show up in black, white, blue, and a gradient finish, while the Pro Max sticks with just black, white, and blue. Huawei will not stray from its focus on good-looking smartphones, which was a magnet for younger buyers in the past, and it’s not changing now.

Bigger batteries and Kirin Chipset upgrade

Performance: As per the leaks, the top models will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery, while the regular Nova 16 will get something over 6,000mAh. That’s a serious bump in battery life. All the phones in the series should run on upgraded Kirin 9-series chipsets, so you’ll see better speed and efficiency compared to last year’s models.

Launch date and Indian launch: Expectation

Do not mark your calendars just yet, since there is no launch date. Based on how past launches went, expect the Nova 16 series to appear around December 2026. If these leaks pan out, the Nova 16 phones should look better, last longer, and run smoother—definitely worth keeping an eye on.