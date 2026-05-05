BGMI new reward drop: Get M416 Glacier Tokens, Snow Hunter Backpack with redeem codes

KRAFTON has rolled out a new reward drop in BGMI, and it has got players buzzing. The biggest news is that M416 Glacier Spin Tokens are finally available. These tokens will let you have some of the most wanted collectables in the game.
Snow Hunter Backpack: What Makes It Special
They also dropped the Snow Hunter Backpack—a rare, winter-themed cosmetic that really makes your character stand out. This backpack is not something you stumble across every day; you usually need to hit high-tier crates or spin events to even have a shot at it. What’s cool is you can actually upgrade its look over time, so it grows with your collection. If you are into exclusive skins and customizing your setup, this one's a solid pick.
M416 Glacier Token Codes:
- LHZPZF6B9X8H3TJT
- LHZQZ5JFBHGSSSHT
- LHZRZ38B86WCSKFN
- LHZVZXP73DV8HMJB
General Redeem Codes:
- KKZCZUF3NUF88D9K
- KKZDZVFH58BPME5T
- KKZEZG966PND8VNU
- KKZFZR36THSHXR5B
- KKZGZFDHCTQGCSBM
- KKZHZTQ4WXQV57WJ
- KKZIZ8N88KH9JMU7
- KKZJZ5K9KNJQNCUH
- KKZKZS79USJCASEG
- KKZLZ8XNBTCMEWA5
- KKZMZRK9EX3RJDCA
- KKZNZCJAM8WVUHMG
- KKZOZUPEUS7A7HX8
- KKZPZ5HVJ3JXJ3XB
- KKZQZJGWTP7RHXB4
- KKZRZT873WKVH9EP
- KKZVZJBM3PNWACMV
- KKZTZRKPMQ4KTVMH
- KKZUZ9875DBNRE9X
- KKZBAZTT4AE5EEJT
- KKZBBZTERUHHPADW
- KKZBCZP7C6FN8AK9
- KKZBDZ874QQS4QR5
- KKZBEZ56DV9S636U
- KKZBFZ5SNAHHQ45N
- KKZBGZ6CTHTKBNWR
- KKZBHZR3H7GV4KDT
- KKZBIZV9B9NMQP9T
- KKZBJZ7UP39HNTXA
- KKZBKZX8KEJ7WKUS
- KKZBLZRH33H776B4
- KKZBMZTNJF86HQBT
- KKZBNZ69BXDD6U5D
- KKZBOZW7QPDG6TPS
- KKZBPZ8QD3XQ7M98
- KKZBQZ96BKKQMTUN
- KKZBRZFS6BBUJPMQ
- KKZBVZ45SFBJ5BV3
- KKZBTZ3H58US7VVS
- KKZBUZ5MKQ9VWM6J
- KKZCAZ74JWC58BKN
- KKZCBZA6SBKUR5RT
- KKZCCZSC9WU56JKH
- KKZCDZGXSE76RP7M
- KKZCEZ9E7QJNPGMT
- KKZCFZ6U6A74B477
- KKZCGZ5W95HHFBTV
- KKZCHZ6VDGNP64WH
- KKZCIZ9V6JMBSC88
Redeem codes valid till July 9
BGMI is also handing out redeem codes every day through official channels, but there is a catch: they are valid only until July 9 (2026), and only the fastest players get them. Each code works just 10 times, and you only get one shot at redemption per day. No luck for guest accounts, and you’ve got 30 days to claim any rewards before they disappear.
Steps to redeem these codes?
- Go to the BGMI redeem site: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Now enter your character ID.
- Enter the code from the above list.
- Fill up the captcha.
- Then hit submit.
After that, check your in-game mail—the rewards show up right there.
Rules to Remember:
- Each code could be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users (it is on a first-come, first-served basis)
- No user could redeem a code twice
- Once the code is applied, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
- Rewards are to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, after which the mail gets deleted.