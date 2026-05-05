BGMI new reward drop: Get M416 Glacier Tokens, Snow Hunter Backpack with redeem codes

New Delhi:

KRAFTON has rolled out a new reward drop in BGMI, and it has got players buzzing. The biggest news is that M416 Glacier Spin Tokens are finally available. These tokens will let you have some of the most wanted collectables in the game.

Snow Hunter Backpack: What Makes It Special

They also dropped the Snow Hunter Backpack—a rare, winter-themed cosmetic that really makes your character stand out. This backpack is not something you stumble across every day; you usually need to hit high-tier crates or spin events to even have a shot at it. What’s cool is you can actually upgrade its look over time, so it grows with your collection. If you are into exclusive skins and customizing your setup, this one's a solid pick.

M416 Glacier Token Codes:

LHZPZF6B9X8H3TJT LHZQZ5JFBHGSSSHT LHZRZ38B86WCSKFN LHZVZXP73DV8HMJB

General Redeem Codes:

KKZCZUF3NUF88D9K KKZDZVFH58BPME5T KKZEZG966PND8VNU KKZFZR36THSHXR5B KKZGZFDHCTQGCSBM KKZHZTQ4WXQV57WJ KKZIZ8N88KH9JMU7 KKZJZ5K9KNJQNCUH KKZKZS79USJCASEG KKZLZ8XNBTCMEWA5 KKZMZRK9EX3RJDCA KKZNZCJAM8WVUHMG KKZOZUPEUS7A7HX8 KKZPZ5HVJ3JXJ3XB KKZQZJGWTP7RHXB4 KKZRZT873WKVH9EP KKZVZJBM3PNWACMV KKZTZRKPMQ4KTVMH KKZUZ9875DBNRE9X KKZBAZTT4AE5EEJT KKZBBZTERUHHPADW KKZBCZP7C6FN8AK9 KKZBDZ874QQS4QR5 KKZBEZ56DV9S636U KKZBFZ5SNAHHQ45N KKZBGZ6CTHTKBNWR KKZBHZR3H7GV4KDT KKZBIZV9B9NMQP9T KKZBJZ7UP39HNTXA KKZBKZX8KEJ7WKUS KKZBLZRH33H776B4 KKZBMZTNJF86HQBT KKZBNZ69BXDD6U5D KKZBOZW7QPDG6TPS KKZBPZ8QD3XQ7M98 KKZBQZ96BKKQMTUN KKZBRZFS6BBUJPMQ KKZBVZ45SFBJ5BV3 KKZBTZ3H58US7VVS KKZBUZ5MKQ9VWM6J KKZCAZ74JWC58BKN KKZCBZA6SBKUR5RT KKZCCZSC9WU56JKH KKZCDZGXSE76RP7M KKZCEZ9E7QJNPGMT KKZCFZ6U6A74B477 KKZCGZ5W95HHFBTV KKZCHZ6VDGNP64WH KKZCIZ9V6JMBSC88

Redeem codes valid till July 9

BGMI is also handing out redeem codes every day through official channels, but there is a catch: they are valid only until July 9 (2026), and only the fastest players get them. Each code works just 10 times, and you only get one shot at redemption per day. No luck for guest accounts, and you’ve got 30 days to claim any rewards before they disappear.

Steps to redeem these codes?

Go to the BGMI redeem site: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem Now enter your character ID. Enter the code from the above list. Fill up the captcha. Then hit submit.

After that, check your in-game mail—the rewards show up right there.

Rules to Remember: