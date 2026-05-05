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  4. BGMI new reward drop: Get M416 Glacier Tokens, Snow Hunter Backpack with redeem codes

BGMI new reward drop: Get M416 Glacier Tokens, Snow Hunter Backpack with redeem codes

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

KRAFTON India has rolled out a fresh set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India, offering players a chance to unlock M416 Glacier Spin Tokens and the rare Snow Hunter Backpack. These limited-time rewards can be claimed until July 9, 2026, through BGMI’s official redemption portal.

BGMI
BGMI Image Source : BGMI
New Delhi:

KRAFTON has rolled out a new reward drop in BGMI, and it has got players buzzing. The biggest news is that M416 Glacier Spin Tokens are finally available. These tokens will let you have some of the most wanted collectables in the game.

Snow Hunter Backpack: What Makes It Special

They also dropped the Snow Hunter Backpack—a rare, winter-themed cosmetic that really makes your character stand out. This backpack is not something you stumble across every day; you usually need to hit high-tier crates or spin events to even have a shot at it. What’s cool is you can actually upgrade its look over time, so it grows with your collection. If you are into exclusive skins and customizing your setup, this one's a solid pick.

M416 Glacier Token Codes:

  1. LHZPZF6B9X8H3TJT
  2. LHZQZ5JFBHGSSSHT
  3. LHZRZ38B86WCSKFN
  4. LHZVZXP73DV8HMJB

General Redeem Codes:

  1. KKZCZUF3NUF88D9K
  2. KKZDZVFH58BPME5T
  3. KKZEZG966PND8VNU
  4. KKZFZR36THSHXR5B
  5. KKZGZFDHCTQGCSBM
  6. KKZHZTQ4WXQV57WJ
  7. KKZIZ8N88KH9JMU7
  8. KKZJZ5K9KNJQNCUH
  9. KKZKZS79USJCASEG
  10. KKZLZ8XNBTCMEWA5
  11. KKZMZRK9EX3RJDCA
  12. KKZNZCJAM8WVUHMG
  13. KKZOZUPEUS7A7HX8
  14. KKZPZ5HVJ3JXJ3XB
  15. KKZQZJGWTP7RHXB4
  16. KKZRZT873WKVH9EP
  17. KKZVZJBM3PNWACMV
  18. KKZTZRKPMQ4KTVMH
  19. KKZUZ9875DBNRE9X
  20. KKZBAZTT4AE5EEJT
  21. KKZBBZTERUHHPADW
  22. KKZBCZP7C6FN8AK9
  23. KKZBDZ874QQS4QR5
  24. KKZBEZ56DV9S636U
  25. KKZBFZ5SNAHHQ45N
  26. KKZBGZ6CTHTKBNWR
  27. KKZBHZR3H7GV4KDT
  28. KKZBIZV9B9NMQP9T
  29. KKZBJZ7UP39HNTXA
  30. KKZBKZX8KEJ7WKUS
  31. KKZBLZRH33H776B4
  32. KKZBMZTNJF86HQBT
  33. KKZBNZ69BXDD6U5D
  34. KKZBOZW7QPDG6TPS
  35. KKZBPZ8QD3XQ7M98
  36. KKZBQZ96BKKQMTUN
  37. KKZBRZFS6BBUJPMQ
  38. KKZBVZ45SFBJ5BV3
  39. KKZBTZ3H58US7VVS
  40. KKZBUZ5MKQ9VWM6J
  41. KKZCAZ74JWC58BKN
  42. KKZCBZA6SBKUR5RT
  43. KKZCCZSC9WU56JKH
  44. KKZCDZGXSE76RP7M
  45. KKZCEZ9E7QJNPGMT
  46. KKZCFZ6U6A74B477
  47. KKZCGZ5W95HHFBTV
  48. KKZCHZ6VDGNP64WH
  49. KKZCIZ9V6JMBSC88

Redeem codes valid till July 9

BGMI is also handing out redeem codes every day through official channels, but there is a catch: they are valid only until July 9 (2026), and only the fastest players get them. Each code works just 10 times, and you only get one shot at redemption per day. No luck for guest accounts, and you’ve got 30 days to claim any rewards before they disappear.

Steps to redeem these codes?

  1. Go to the BGMI redeem site: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem 
  2. Now enter your character ID.
  3. Enter the code from the above list.
  4. Fill up the captcha.
  5. Then hit submit.

After that, check your in-game mail—the rewards show up right there.

Rules to Remember:

  • Each code could be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users (it is on a first-come, first-served basis)
  • No user could redeem a code twice
  • Once the code is applied, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
  • Each user account can redeem only one code per day
  • Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
  • Rewards are to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, after which the mail gets deleted.

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