Nintendo Switch 2 may get user-replaceable battery in 2027 as EU rules force hardware changes

New Delhi:

The Nintendo Switch 2 might see a big design shift in 2027—specifically, a battery you can swap out yourself. This change is not just for fun; rather, it is because of new European Union rules pushing companies to make devices easier to fix and less wasteful.

New EU Battery Rules prompt hardware changes

It all ties back to the EU’s Battery Regulation 2023/1542, set to kick in by February 2027. This law forces manufacturers to let users replace batteries in certain portable electronics without much hassle. Devices sold in Europe have to let folks remove and swap batteries with basic tools, and companies need to keep replacement batteries available for as long as the product’s in use.

Right now, the Switch 2 has a built-in battery you can’t replace without some serious effort. Nintendo has to rework its hardware to follow these new rules.

Nintendo confirms new device variants

Nintendo’s official site confirms they’re planning updated versions of their consoles in 2027. Devices labelled with the model code “BEE” will get an “OSM” tag, meaning they meet new EU battery standards. Nintendo stopped short of actually naming the Switch 2, but it’s their main console on the European store, so chances are that’s where the changes will show up.

What could change for gamers?

For gamers, this update brings a few perks. You would be able to swap out old batteries yourself – no more trips to a repair shop. That means your console sticks around longer, even after years of hardcore gaming and skips expensive repair bills.

Nintendo also seems set to sell official replacement batteries, so you won’t be stuck hunting for off-brand ones.

Nintendo Switch 2: Specifications

The Nintendo Switch 2 launched globally in June 2025 and currently retails for approximately EUR 469.99 in Europe.

Key specifications include:

7.9-inch Full HD LCD touchscreen

Up to 120Hz refresh rate

HDR10 support

Custom Nvidia processor

5,220mAh battery

256GB onboard storage

The console has been well received for its improved performance and display upgrades over the original Switch.

Switch 2 could become the first big handheld console

With the EU law rolling out on February 18, 2027, Nintendo doesn’t have much time to adjust. Experts think the refreshed Switch 2 could become the first big handheld console to meet these battery swap rules—making it easier to repair and possibly setting a worldwide precedent for gaming devices.

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