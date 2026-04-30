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  4. Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 30, 2026: Free weapon skins, loot crates and more

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 30, 2026: Free weapon skins, loot crates and more

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

New set of gaming codes for April 30, 2026 is out, which will help the Free Fire Max players to enjoy a number of in-game rewards. Here is the list and how to redeem these codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Image Source : Garena Free Fire MAX
New Delhi:

Free Fire MAX, one of the popular battle royale games from Garena, keeps the players engaged by releasing a new set of gaming codes every day. These codes help in the player's engagement, where they can enjoy several free in-game rewards. Today’s batch of fresh codes has been released, which will help the players to unlock gun skins, loot crates or stacking diamonds without spending their own cash.

Free codes for April 30, 2026: List

Free Fire Max redeem codes for today:

  1. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  2. UPQ7X5NMJ64V
  3. FF6YH3BFD7VT
  4. F7F9A3B2K6G8
  5. FM6N1B8V3C4X
  6. FA3S7D5F1G9H
  7. FK3J9H5G1F7D
  8. FFDMNSW9KG2
  9. FFCBRAXQTS9S
  10. FE2R8T6Y4U1I
  11. FFSKTXVQF2NR
  12. NPTF2FWSPXN9
  13. B1RK7C5ZL8YT
  14. 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
  15. FT4E9Y5U1I3O
  16. FP9O1I5U3Y2T
  17. H8YC4TN6VKQ9
  18. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  19. FFSGT7KNFQ2X
  20. FPSTQ7MXNPY5
  21. 4N8M2XL9R1G3
  22. S9QK2L6VP3MR
  23. FFR4G3HM5YJN
  24. FFRSX4CYHLLQ
  25. FU1I5O3P7A9S
  26. FZ5X1C7V9B2N

Rewards list: What will you win with these codes?

Here are all the rewards the players could win:

  • Weapon crates
  • Character outfits
  • Gun skins
  • Pets and accessories
  • Gold coins and vouchers

How to claim your Free Fire MAX rewards:

1. Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption site.

2. Sign in using one of your social media accounts (Facebook, Huawei, Google, Apple, or VK). No guest account will be able to redeem the codes.
3. Choose the code and paste in the box which you see on the screen.
4. Then click on Confirm.
5. If the code works, you will get your reward in your in-game mail. 

Open the Free Fire MAX and then collect your loot.

Important tips to help you out:

  • These codes do not last long, so players will need to be quick. 
  • Also, do not stress if your friends get a different reward from the same code.
  • That’s just how it works; rewards can vary.

Free Fire MAX keeps things fresh with great graphics, regular updates, and a steady stream of codes like these. So get in, start redeeming, and grow your collection—without spending a rupee. Good luck and hit that victory today.

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