Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 30, 2026: Free weapon skins, loot crates and more

New Delhi:

Free Fire MAX, one of the popular battle royale games from Garena, keeps the players engaged by releasing a new set of gaming codes every day. These codes help in the player's engagement, where they can enjoy several free in-game rewards. Today’s batch of fresh codes has been released, which will help the players to unlock gun skins, loot crates or stacking diamonds without spending their own cash.

Free codes for April 30, 2026: List

Free Fire Max redeem codes for today:

BR43FMAPYEZZ UPQ7X5NMJ64V FF6YH3BFD7VT F7F9A3B2K6G8 FM6N1B8V3C4X FA3S7D5F1G9H FK3J9H5G1F7D FFDMNSW9KG2 FFCBRAXQTS9S FE2R8T6Y4U1I FFSKTXVQF2NR NPTF2FWSPXN9 B1RK7C5ZL8YT 4ST1ZTBZBRP9 FT4E9Y5U1I3O FP9O1I5U3Y2T H8YC4TN6VKQ9 6KWMFJVMQQYG FFSGT7KNFQ2X FPSTQ7MXNPY5 4N8M2XL9R1G3 S9QK2L6VP3MR FFR4G3HM5YJN FFRSX4CYHLLQ FU1I5O3P7A9S FZ5X1C7V9B2N

Rewards list: What will you win with these codes?

Here are all the rewards the players could win:

Weapon crates

Character outfits

Gun skins

Pets and accessories

Gold coins and vouchers

How to claim your Free Fire MAX rewards:

1. Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption site.

2. Sign in using one of your social media accounts (Facebook, Huawei, Google, Apple, or VK). No guest account will be able to redeem the codes.

3. Choose the code and paste in the box which you see on the screen.

4. Then click on Confirm.

5. If the code works, you will get your reward in your in-game mail.

Open the Free Fire MAX and then collect your loot.

Important tips to help you out:

These codes do not last long, so players will need to be quick.

Also, do not stress if your friends get a different reward from the same code.

That’s just how it works; rewards can vary.

Free Fire MAX keeps things fresh with great graphics, regular updates, and a steady stream of codes like these. So get in, start redeeming, and grow your collection—without spending a rupee. Good luck and hit that victory today.