Renting an AC this summer? Avoid these costly mistakes before you sign the deal

New Delhi:

When summer really ramps up and the heat starts to feel unbearable, figuring out how to keep your home cool becomes a priority. It’s not just about buying an air conditioner anymore—more and more people are choosing to rent instead. For anyone who moves around a lot or doesn’t plan to stay in one spot long, renting an AC just makes sense. It saves money, especially if you’re only staying for a short stretch.

Plus, if you are living in a rented flat or sharing your space with roommates, then it is just simpler. But before you sign a rental agreement, you’ve got to think things through. Paying attention to the details can save you money and keep you safe.

Look closely at the AC rental agreement

Do not just skim the rental contract. Take a proper look at the terms about rental duration, installation, and maintenance. Lock down the timeline—when the AC gets installed and when it’ll be taken out. Be clear about who covers the cost for both setup and removal. If you don’t agree on these things upfront, you could end up with extra bills or unnecessary headaches.

Check the AC’s age and condition

Steer clear of older AC units. Sure, they might seem like a bargain, but they guzzle electricity. You’ll end up paying way more on your power bill than you need to.

Pick the right AC size for your room

Match the AC’s capacity to your space- a 1.5-ton unit works well for rooms between 120 and 180 square feet. Check for a solid “Star Rating,” too. That rating shows how energy-efficient the unit is, so you’re not stuck with surprise costs later. Ignoring this is a quick path to sky-high electricity bills.

Security deposit and safety matter

A fair security deposit is somewhere in the Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 range. Do not let anyone charge you more than that. Go with a vendor you trust—does not risk it with anyone sketchy. Make sure the AC’s safety features are all in place and that it’s been serviced recently. That’s your safeguard against hazards like short circuits or, worse, an AC malfunction that could turn dangerous.

Lastly, what i need to suggest is that a little homework before you rent goes a long way.