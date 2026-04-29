'No More Mr. Nice Guy': Trump posts picture with gun in fresh warning to Iran amid deadlock

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has issued a sharp warning to Iran, signalling that Washington may adopt a more aggressive approach if talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme fail to progress.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump shared an image of himself holding an assault rifle alongside the slogan “No more Mr Nice Guy”. He expressed frustration over the slow pace of negotiations.

"Iran can't get their act together. They don't know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!" the post read.

His remarks come during a period of rising tensions in the region, with diplomatic efforts between the two sides appearing stalled. The US President has been pushing for a new agreement to replace earlier deals, which he has repeatedly criticised as inadequate. He also made it clear that Washington would not move forward with negotiations unless Iran directly addresses concerns over its nuclear ambitions.

Earlier, Trump claimed that Iran is currently in a “state of collapse” and is seeking the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz urgently. He warned of the global risks if Tehran were to develop nuclear weapons, saying that “the whole world would be held hostage”.

Meanwhile, Iran has proposed a ceasefire in West Asia and the resumption of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. However, the proposal notably avoided immediate discussions on nuclear activities, missile development, and sanctions.

Araghchi's meeting with Putin

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has been actively engaging with global leaders, including a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg, in an effort to build international support.

Regional powers have also responded. During a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meeting in Saudi Arabia, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, member states rejected what they described as Iran’s “illegal actions” linked to the disruption of maritime routes.

Leaders from Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE called for restoring “security and freedom of navigation” in the region. The bloc also proposed stronger military cooperation, including shared defence systems and a joint ballistic missile early warning network.

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