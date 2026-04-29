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Tech layoffs surge in 2026: March becomes worst month in 2 years with 38000 job cuts

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Global tech layoffs have accelerated in 2026, with March emerging as the worst month in two years after around 38,000 jobs were cut. Reports suggest over 92,000 employees have been laid off between January and April as companies restructure operations, reduce costs, and increase investment in AI.

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Layoff Image Source : Layoff
New Delhi:

Tech layoffs are spiking again in 2026, and it’s hitting the industry hard. March turned out to be brutal—almost 38,000 tech workers lost their jobs, more than any month in the last two years. Companies are scrambling to cut costs, trim teams, and double down on artificial intelligence investments.

Since January, more than 92,000 people in tech have been shown the door at nearly 100 companies spanning public giants, VC-backed startups, gaming firms, social platforms, and cloud providers. This rapid-fire restructuring shows no signs of slowing down. The digital sector’s workforce is shrinking fast.

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(Image Source : FILE)Oracle layoff

So, what’s behind this surge in layoffs?

First up, the AI automation boom. Companies are squeezing more out of fewer people by rolling out AI tools everywhere—coding, support, analytics, content moderation, even day-to-day tasks. The pitch: get more productive, slash labor costs, move faster, chase better profit margins.

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(Image Source : FILE)Amazon Layoff

The hiring binge during the pandemic

From 2020 to 2022, as digital services exploded, companies went on a hiring spree. Now reality’s set in, and many are backtracking, trying to correct those over-ambitious decisions.

And, of course, cost-cutting is in full swing. With sluggish growth weighing on profits, CEOs and investors are pushing for leaner, more disciplined operations.

The biggest cut came from Oracle. They reportedly axed 30,000 jobs to free up resources for AI and cloud infrastructure. Think massive spending on high-end AI chips and enterprise computing power.

Meta’s trimming, too—roughly 200 jobs gone, and word is, they're flattening management layers so decisions happen faster. Streamlined, for better or worse.

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(Image Source : FILE)accenture layoff

It’s not all about AI, though. Take Epic Games: over 1,000 jobs gone, but they blame tough market conditions, not automation. Sluggish demand, rising costs, and weak revenue growth are taking their toll as well.

For Indian tech workers, all eyes are on these changes. India’s IT and startup sector appears to be pacing with global trends. Ongoing layoffs abroad mean less demand for outsourcing, tighter startup funding, slower hiring at product firms, and—for some roles—stalled salary growth. But there's a silver lining. AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and data engineering roles should stay strong, as per the reports.

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