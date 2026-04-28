Motorola Razr 70 series leak reveals stunning new colours and premium foldable design

New Delhi:

Motorola is gearing up to drop its next foldables—the Razr 70 and Razr 70 Ultra—and, as usual, the internet beat them to it. Leaked renders just hit the web, and we finally get a good look at what’s coming.

New colour stands out

The Razr 70 appears in a textured green and grey, while the Razr 70 Ultra goes bolder, showing off a blue fabric-inspired finish and even a wood option. Lately, Motorola’s really leaned into unique textures and Pantone-inspired shades, trying to make its foldables pop against the competition.

Design

Design-wise, Motorola is not messing with its winning formula. The classic clamshell foldable silhouette returns, with a few tweaks. Think a larger external display, a slimmer hinge, sharper materials, and the familiar dual cameras on the back. The Razr 70 Ultra, in particular, might have the biggest cover screen in its class—pretty impressive for something so pocketable.

Screen upgrades are on deck

If the leaks are true, we will be getting a 7-inch main folding screen for the Ultra and a 4-inch cover screen. That extra external space means you can reply to messages, check notifications, snap selfies, use apps, and control music—basically, you handle a lot without opening the phone.

Processor and performance

Under the hood, it looks like Motorola will use different chipsets depending on the region. The Razr 70 might pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7450X, while the Ultra levels up with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. Both promise better performance, smoother multitasking, improved gaming, and more efficient battery use.

Battery and camera

Speaking of batteries and cameras, leaks point to dual 50MP cameras on the back and a sharp 32MP selfie cam on the front. The Razr 70 comes with a hefty 4,800mAh battery, and the Ultra’s only slightly smaller at 4,500mAh. You should get through a full day without stressing about recharging—foldable or not.

Operating system

On the software side, the Razr 70 series is set to ship with Android 16 and Motorola’s Hello UI skin. You also get IP48 dust and water resistance for a bit more peace of mind.

Launch dates for India are still up in the air

Motorola has not said anything official yet, but past models did come to India not long after global launches. If these drop worldwide in May, Indian customers probably won’t wait too long.