Spotify launches guided workout experience to rival Apple Fitness+ and Fitbit

New Delhi:

Spotify is heading towards a new domain, and this is fitness. Their new Fitness with Spotify (in-app feature) will go beyond music and podcasts – now you can find guided workouts, wellness sessions, and playlists all in one spot. Basically, it is Spotify’s biggest move into digital fitness yet, and it puts them toe-to-toe with the likes of Apple Fitness+, Fitbit Premium, and a ton of other wellness platforms.

So, what exactly is Fitness with Spotify?

There is now a dedicated Fitness Hub inside the app where you can follow structured workouts across a range of popular categories. We are talking strength training, cardio, yoga, meditation, stretching, and running. Whether you’re a free or Premium user, you can jump in—though, naturally, some premium content stays behind the paywall.

Here’s what stands out:

Spotify teamed up with Peloton.

Premium users in select regions can now tap into 1,400+ on-demand classes from Peloton.

That covers everything from outdoor runs and HIIT routines to mat exercises and strength sessions, all led by Peloton trainers like Rebecca Kennedy, Ally Love, and Rad Lopez.

Major fitness creators on Spotify

Spotify’s also brought on some major fitness creators—Yoga with Kassandra, Chloe Ting, Pilates Body by Raven—the kind of names younger users already know from YouTube or Instagram.

Now, what’s in it for users in India?

The fitness app market in India is exploding, mainly thanks to mobile users who like working out at home. With Spotify’s fitness hub, you do not need special equipment—most workouts are bodyweight or use minimal gear. You can start a session on your TV, pick up on your phone, or even switch to your smart speaker.

Since Spotify already owns the music game in India, weaving in workouts just makes sense. And if you’re already paying for Premium, you get extra features without needing a whole new subscription.

How does it stack up against Apple Fitness+ or Fitbit?

Well, Spotify does not tie you into the Apple ecosystem, and it does not need a wearable tracker. Instead, Spotify leans on its massive music library, its huge user base, and workouts led by real creators. Plus, everything works across devices.

If you want to try it, just open Spotify and search ‘Fitness’, or head to Browse—workout playlists and guided sessions are all there.