Spotify confirms Android app crashing on Wi-Fi, promises fix soon Spotify confirmed that its Android app is crashing or freezing for several users when connected to Wi-Fi. The problem, mainly affecting Samsung and Google Pixel devices, does not appear when using mobile data.

Spotify users are experiencing a frustrating problem with the Android app crashing or freezing when using Wi-Fi. The app freezes when listening to songs in streaming, viewing playlists, or opening podcast casts, but it runs fine on mobile data.

Most users started reporting the problem about two weeks ago, and complaints have been rising exponentially on community threads and social networking sites. It was 9to5Google and Spotify's official forums that suggested that the issue seems to be happening to users with Samsung and Google Pixel devices.

Spotify Confirms the Issue

Laying out the reports, Spotify acknowledged the issue in an official announcement on its support forum.

"We have had reports from Android users, primarily Samsung and Google Pixel, of being unable to use the Spotify app when it is connected to some Wi-Fi networks. The app becomes unresponsive, freezes, or crashes. The problem does not happen when using cellular data," Spotify stated.

Spotify further stated that its technical teams are exploring the problem and promised users that a solution is in the works. The company urged affected users to keep an eye on the support thread for updates.

Possible cause and current status

Although Spotify has not disclosed the underlying cause, a few users are of the opinion that the problem is related to Chromecast devices or certain Wi-Fi settings. Since Chromecast shares the same network for device communication, network conflicts can result in instability. Yet, Spotify hasn't corroborated this theory.

The bug doesn’t seem to impact all Android users, but has affected a significant number globally. Until a fix is released, Spotify users may continue streaming smoothly using mobile data as a temporary workaround.

