Google Photos soon let you turn your selfies into funny memes with AI: Know-how? Google Photos is developing a new AI feature called Me Meme, which can transform a user's selfies into digital meme-style images. The feature will enable the users to pick a meme template and a personal photo to generate shareable, AI-created memes.

New Delhi:

Google Photos, a popular platform owned by the tech giant, is likely to receive a creative and fun AI feature in the coming days, which will be called ‘Me Meme’. The new feature will enable users to be able to convert their selfies into memes. The feature was discovered by Android Authority in an APK teardown of Google Photos version 7.51.0.

The feature is currently under development and has not yet reached the beta testers (by the time of writing). The app is said to allow people to pick a selfie of themselves with a meme template, creating an AI-powered image that combines the two. A leaked onboarding text says, "Turn yourself or your family and friends into your favourite memes. Just pick a template and a photo and enjoy — perfect for sharing to group chats and more."

How the feature will work

Once engaged, Me Meme would enable users to select from a range of meme templates or design their own templates. Google Photos would then use AI to create meme-like pictures based on the chosen selfie and background, providing users with customised content for social media or messaging.

The feature seems to fit with Google's increasing interest in adding generative AI to its current apps, providing more entertainment and personalisation features.

Gemini app could also become smarter

Independently, Android Authority also found another voice mode feature update for Google's Gemini app in the 16.42.61 version of the Google app. This feature will allegedly allow users to pin the microphone icon so that it remains on during more extended pauses, addressing a present shortcoming where the mic switches off on its own.

Yet to be announced by Google

To date, Google has not yet verified either feature. Because so many features from APK teardowns never see the light of day, it's best to hold out for a formal announcement. Nevertheless, Me Meme may become a viral favourite for users wanting to quickly generate shareable AI-created memes soon.