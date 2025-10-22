WhatsApp working on ‘Mention Everyone’ feature for group chats: How to use? WhatsApp is rolling out its much-awaited ‘@all’ feature for Android beta testers, enabling users to tag all group members at once. The feature simplifies group communication by ensuring that important messages reach everyone. It’s currently available in limited beta and will expand soon.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp has started to test a new feature named ‘@all’ that allows people to mention all members in a group chat in one go. The new feature has rolled out as part of the newest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.25.31.9) and is rolling out to some beta testers through the Google Play Store.

The ‘mention all’ option for the group chat was earlier spotted in development, and it now appears within the mention menu. By using this shortcut, users will be able to alert every member of the group easily and will further ensure that important messages will not go unnoticed, even if some members of the specific group have muted notifications.

How will the upcoming ‘@All’ mention work?

The upcoming ‘@all’ feature for group chat will enable users to mention every individual in a group conversation without tagging each one separately.

This new command is being worked on to enhance communication among large groups that need frequent communication, where messages tend to get lost.

The feature will particularly be helpful for teams, communities and families who need to share important news or reminders.

Based on feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has introduced specific usage guidelines. In small groups, everyone can use the "@all" mention. But in groups that are larger than at present—more than 32 members—only admins will be permitted to use it. The limitation is to avoid misuse and unwanted notifications.

Notification controls for users

WhatsApp is reportedly trying another setting, which will enable users to mute ‘@all’ mentions. This provides greater control, particularly for individuals who are members of many active groups. Even in the case of a muted group, @all mentions will not go through the user's preferred settings unless they wish to pass them through.

These options can be controlled in the group info area in the notification settings. In this way, users will be able to keep up with significant messages and not receive constant alerts.

Rolling out gradually for Beta users

The "@all" mention feature is now being deployed to some beta testers and will be made available to more people in the weeks to come. After testing, WhatsApp is set to roll out the stable build to all Android users, followed by iOS. Through this update, WhatsApp continues to improve group conversation with a balance of convenience and user control.