WiFi slow at home? Quickly check these things first to boost your internet speed If you are dealing with slow internet, then quickly try these suggestions to fix the speed, disconnect unknown devices, and speed up the devices for binge-watching, playing games, or browsing live.

New Delhi:

Is your home WiFi running slower than usual? Before calling your internet provider, there are a few quick checks that you could run by yourself. The placement of your router is another important thing to look for. We bring to you some important things to check with your home internet to quickly fix the issue and improve your WiFi speed at home.

Check your router’s location at home

One of the main reasons for slow WiFi speed is the router’s placement. If your router is located in the wrong place (a corner or an excluded region at home), then it may hugely impact the signal strength and connectivity.

A single wireless router can usually cover a one-story home, a mid-size house. But if you are living in a multi-story house, then you may consider adding WiFi extenders or mesh routers for better coverage. You must make sure that your router is positioned where signals can easily spread freely without any trouble (from walls or doors).

Keep the router in the centre of your home

The best place to place your WiFi router is at the center of your home—usually the hall or the living area. This will ensure that the signals reach every corner evenly. Also, the user must try to place the router at a higher location, like a bookshelf or the top of a cabinet.

Routers, when placed at an elevated place, face fewer obstacles and can transmit signals efficiently across the area. Central and higher placement will further improve the speed and stability.

Avoid keeping routers behind appliances or furniture

Many people unknowingly place routers behind TVs, furniture, or near large appliances—just to hide their visibility, which is spoiling the show of the area of their home. This could disrupt the WiFi signal. One must know that the metal surface and electronic devices like microwaves or TVs could easily interfere with signal transmission.

It is suggested to keep your router in an open, visible spot and away from heavy electronics or even from thick walls to ensure smooth connectivity.

Lastly, before blaming your Internet Service Provider (ISP), try to reposition your router. The above tips could work like magic and could boost WiFi performance. It further ensures a smooth online experience for work, study, and entertainment.