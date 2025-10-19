Diwali portrait ideas with Gemini Nano Banana: 5 Best AI prompts to make you look the best on social media Google’s Gemini Nano is now helping users to create vibrant and festive Diwali posters for social media. With AI-powered image generation, users can craft creative greetings and promotional visuals in seconds.

New Delhi:

Google’s Gemini Nano Banana, one the the highly trending AI image creators, has been helping people look the way they dream and create the best social media posters. As Diwali is almost here, the AI tool will help you to create vibrant and festive posters for your social media- Facebook, WhatsApp. Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter). With AI-powered image generation, users could easily craft creative greetings and promotional visuals in seconds, only by using the right prompts, along with their original photo for reference.

Here we bring to you five worth trying prompts which could help you to create the best Diwali poster which will look as real as you are.

Gemini Nano: 5 Worth trying festive prompts for Diwali posters

1. Traditional Theme:

Create a vibrant Diwali poster featuring diyas, candles, and golden lights, along with people from the attached photo. Write the text ‘Happy Diwali 2025’ in elegant Indian typography

(Image Source : GEMINI)Create a vibrant Diwali poster featuring diyas, candles, and golden lights, along with people from the attached photo. Write the text ‘Happy Diwali 2025’ in elegant Indian typography

2. Modern minimalist style:

A clean, minimal Diwali greeting poster with lanterns, a garden look, and crackers bursting in the sky in the background. People in the attached photo are standing in the garden surrounded by diyas and flowers, and it's written 'Happy Diwali' in cursive.

(Image Source : GEMINI)A clean, minimal Diwali greeting poster with lanterns, a garden look, and crackers bursting in the sky in the background. People in the attached photo are standing in the garden surrounded by diyas and flowers, and it's written 'Happy Diwali' in cursive.

3. Festive celebration:

An Indian family celebrating Diwali with diyas in hand, sweets kept on the side table, and fireworks in the background from the balcony. A couple dressed in white Indian attire, captured in a warm, festive glow.

(Image Source : GEMINI)An Indian family celebrating Diwali with diyas in hand, sweets kept on the side table, and fireworks in the background from the balcony. A couple dressed in white Indian attire, captured in a warm, festive glow.

4. Luxury look poster:

A stylish Diwali, a couple wearing golden white Indian attire in the lobby of a heavily Diwali decoration at living room. In the background, there are sparkling lights, diyas, flowers hanging on the walls and a Diwali wish card on the table.

(Image Source : GEMINI)A stylish Diwali, a couple wearing golden white Indian attire in the lobby of a heavily Diwali decoration at living room. In the background, there are sparkling lights, diyas, flowers hanging on the walls and a Diwali wish card on the table.

5. Group photo concept with distant family and friends:

Merge both photos- all people standing together and wearing peach and golden Indian attire, having phooljhadi in their hands. All are standing in a fancy home living room, with diyas, clay lamps, and natural decorations of flowers around- with DIWALI wishes.

(Image Source : GEMINI)Merge both photos- all people standing together and wearing peach and golden Indian attire, having phooljhadi in their hands. All are standing in a fancy home living room, with diyas, clay lamps, and natural decorations of flowers around- with DIWALI wishes.

Gemini Nano Banana AI: Post instantly, no edits needed!

Once the poster is generated, you can edit it if you want, or you can instantly share it on social media.

Not only this, but you can recreate your dream image by describing your idea clearly. Once done, the AI will create a photo/poster, in high resolution, and ready to share on social media. From diyas and rangolis to modern digital art, the possibilities are endless.