OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 to launch on October 17: Features revealed ahead of the launch OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace will debut in China on October 17, with the OnePlus 15 set for a later global rollout, including India. The devices are expected to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processors, 165Hz OLED displays, and massive 7300mAh and 7800mAh batteries.

New Delhi:

OnePlus has officially announced the launch for the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 will launch on October 17 in China. The company confirmed the date via a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. While the OnePlus 15 will also be introduced in global markets, including India, the OnePlus Ace 6 will remain exclusive to China. However, it will debut internationally as the OnePlus 15R.

Pre-reservations for the OnePlus 15 have already begun on the company’s website, while the Ace 6 is listed as “Coming Soon.”

OnePlus 15: Flagship power and premium design

The OnePlus 15 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth performance.

It will feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and improved display durability- 30 per cent stronger than the OnePlus 13, according to the company’s teaser.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

It will run ColorOS 16, based on Android 16.

Camera-wise, the phone is expected to feature a triple 50MP camera setup, including a periscope telephoto lens for advanced zoom capabilities.

The device will pack a 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

It also comes with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, making it one of the most durable OnePlus flagships to date.

OnePlus Ace 6: Powerhouse for the Chinese market

The OnePlus Ace 6 shares many features with the OnePlus 15, including a 1.5K display, 165Hz refresh rate, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

It will come with 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a slightly larger 7800mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging.

The Ace 6 will also see camera improvements over its predecessor, the Ace 5, aligning it closer to flagship-level imaging.

With these two devices, OnePlus aims to strengthen its premium smartphone lineup and compete with rivals like Samsung and Xiaomi. Indian users can expect the OnePlus 15R, the rebranded Ace 6, to arrive shortly after the China launch.