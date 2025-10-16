OnePlus 15, Ace 6 to debut tomorrow with 7300mAh battery, impressive features OnePlus has revealed the launch dates for the flagship OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6, which are set to hit the Chinese market soon, boasting powerful features like a 7300mAh battery.

OnePlus has confirmed the launch dates for the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6. These two powerful smartphones are scheduled to debut in the Chinese market tomorrow, October 17. While both phones will launch in China simultaneously, only the OnePlus 15 will see a subsequent global release, including in India. The OnePlus Ace 6 will be a China-exclusive, although it is expected to be rebranded as the OnePlus 15R for global markets.

OnePlus India is already preparing for its flagship's global launch, and the company has officially revealed the phone’s design, look, and several key features.

The launch confirmation came via a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. Pre-reservations for the OnePlus 15 have already begun, and the OnePlus Ace 6 is listed on the company's website with a "coming soon" tag.

OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 expected features

Feature OnePlus 15 OnePlus Ace 6 / 15R (Expected) Display 6.7-inch, 1.5K OLED, 165Hz 1.5K OLED, 165Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM/Storage Up to 24GB RAM, 1TB Storage 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage Battery/Charging 7300mAh, 120W Wired, 50W Wireless 7800mAh, 120W Wired Cameras (Rear) Triple 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Periscope Expected Upgrades Durability IP68/IP69, 30% more durable display N/A OS (China) ColorOS 16 (Android 16) N/A

The OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a design similar to this year's OnePlus 13s. The company has teased that its display will be up to 30% more durable than the OnePlus 13 and will include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The Ace 6 is also expected to see camera upgrades over the previous generation.

