Apple launches new iPad Pro with powerful M5 chip in India, starting at Rs 99,990 The upgraded Apple iPad Pro now features the M5 chip, delivering faster 3D rendering and video transcode speeds, plus it supports fast charging and will be available for purchase starting October 22.

New Delhi:

tablet will be available in two display sizes and four storage configurations, delivering a significant jump in performance over its predecessor. According to Apple, the M5 chip offers substantial performance gains over the M4 processor, including up to 1.5 times faster 3D rendering with ray tracing in Octane X and up to 1.2 times faster video transcode performance in Final Cut Pro.

iPad Pro performance and specifications

The new iPad Pro utilises the M5 chip, which features a 16-core Neural Engine. The chip configuration varies by storage:

The 256GB and 512GB variants are equipped with a 9-core CPU (three performance cores).

The high-end 1TB and 2TB models feature a 10-core CPU (four performance cores), paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

Apple also highlighted the tablet’s AI capabilities, which deliver up to 2 times faster AI image generation in Draw Things for iPad and up to 2.3 times faster AI video upscaling in DaVinci Resolve for iPad.

Key specification Details Display Ultra Retina XDR OLED display (11-inch or 13-inch) with ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate), True Tone, and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support; features the C1X cellular modem and N1 wireless networking chip. Cameras Rear: 12MP main camera (f/1.8) with 5x digital zoom, 4K video recording up to 60 fps. Front: 12MP Center Stage selfie camera (f/2.0), 1080p video recording up to 60 fps. Battery and Charging Base model packs a 31.29Wh battery, offering up to 10 hours of web surfing or video watching. Supports fast charging up to 50 percent in about 30 minutes with the optional 70W USB-C Power Adapter. Dimensions 11-inch: 249.70 x 177.50 x 5.30mm (444g) / 13-inch: 281.60 x 215.50 x 5.10mm (579g)

iPad Pro 2025 India pricing and availability

The new iPad Pro is available in Space Black and Silver colorways and comes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options.

The tablet is now available for pre-order and will go on sale in the country on October 22 via Apple’s website, official retail stores, and authorised retailers.

Starting prices:

Model Wi-Fi Only Wi-Fi + Cellular 11-inch Rs 99,990 Rs 1,19,900 13-inch Rs 1,29,900 Rs 1,49,900

