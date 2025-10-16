Sundar Pichai hails 'exciting milestone' as Google AI generates novel hypothesis about cancer cell Sundar Pichai emphasised the discovery's potential, adding that, with further testing, it "may reveal a promising new pathway for developing therapies to fight cancer".

New Delhi:

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently announced an "exciting milestone" regarding DeepMind's AI model, Gemma, which helped lead to the discovery of a potential new pathway for cancer therapy. This significant hypothesis was developed in a research collaboration between the tech giant and Yale University.

Pichai shared the news on Twitter, detailing that the C2S-Scale 27B foundation model, which was "built with Yale and based on Gemma," represented an "exciting milestone for AI in science" because it "generated a novel hypothesis about cancer cellular behaviour, which scientists experimentally validated in living cells". He added a note of future promise, suggesting that "with more preclinical and clinical tests, this discovery may reveal a promising new pathway for developing therapies to fight cancer".

AI's biggest societal impact

The post, which quickly amassed millions of views, prompted strong responses from the scientific and tech communities. One former Google engineer wrote that this is "precisely where AI's biggest societal impact lies," noting that it accelerates "breakthroughs in fundamental science like oncology". He called the progress—moving beyond entertainment to "directly aid the social good," as demonstrated by the C2S-Scale model and the Yale collaboration—"incredibly motivating," and expressed eagerness to see "how this validated hypothesis translates into real therapies".

DeepMind researchers later provided technical context, confirming in a blog post that they had collaborated with Yale University to release the foundation model for single-cell analysis, Cell2Sentence-Scale 27B (C2S-Scale). The company reiterated that the model had generated "a novel hypothesis about cancer cellular behaviour" and that its predictions were confirmed with "experimental validation in living cells," concluding that "this discovery reveals a promising new pathway for developing therapies to fight cancer".

ALSO READ:

Apple launches new iPad Pro with powerful M5 chip in India, starting at Rs 99,990

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 16, 2025: Get free bundles and diamonds