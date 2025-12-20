PM Modi misses Bengal's Nadia rally due to bad weather, vows to crush TMC's 'maha jungle raj' in X thread Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Nadia virtually after bad weather stopped him from reaching the venue. In a detailed X thread, he highlighted West Bengal's cultural legacy, listed welfare achievements and launched a sharp attack on the TMC.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address a public rally in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday. However, due to inclement weather, he was unable to reach the venue and instead addressed the gathering virtually. Later, the Prime Minister shared a detailed thread on the social media platform X, stating he could not raise several important issues during the rally due to the weather disruption. "There were a few more issues I wanted to raise in Ranaghat, but due to bad weather, I could not physically attend the rally. Here is a thread where some of those issues have been discussed," PM Modi wrote.

In his post, the Prime Minister highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance of Nadia. "For all of us who believe in the greatness of Indian culture, Nadia holds a very special place. This land is associated with Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu," he stated. PM Modi further added that the region has a long tradition of service to others, a spirit that is reflected among his Matua brothers and sisters. He said it was a privilege for him to work for the development of Nadia and West Bengal.

'Government working day and night'

The Prime Minister said his government is working round the clock to empower the people of West Bengal. He pointed out that 52 lakh houses have been approved to ensure that every family has a roof over its head. He also said more than one crore families in the state have benefited from the 'Jal Jeevan Mission'. PM Modi added that once the BJP government comes to power in West Bengal, the pace of development will accelerate further to expand the reach of these benefits. "To improve healthcare access, over 13.000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been set up, while more than 750 PM-BJP Kendras are providing medicines at affordable prices," he added.

BJP believes in good governance

Taking a political swipe, PM Modi said the people of Bihar have repeatedly shown they do not want a return to "jungle raj." He added that it is now time to free West Bengal from what he called the "maha jungle raj" under the Trinamool Congress (TMC). "BJP believes in speed and scale. BJP believes in good governance," he said, alleging that the TMC is only concerned about commissions and bribes. He claimed development projects worth thousands of crores in housing, healthcare, food security and education have been stalled due to the TMC's uncooperative attitude.

Sharp attack on the TMC government

Stepping up his attack, PM Modi wrote that the TMC is free to oppose him or the BJP as much as it wants, but questioned why the party was obstructing West Bengal's development. He said the politics of the TMC is driven by selfish interests and alleged that the people of West Bengal have suffered greatly in recent years. PM Modi also expressed concern over the condition of women in the state and said West Bengal, a football-loving state, has been shamed due to the TMC. He said a recent incident had deeply hurt football-loving youth.

Promise of action against infiltrators

PM Modi accused the TMC of protecting infiltrators who, according to him, loot the poor, spread terror and chaos and commit crimes against women. He promised strict action against infiltrators once a BJP government is formed in the state. He assured every Matua and Namasudra family that they are not dependent on the mercy of the TMC. PM Modi said they have the right to live in India with dignity due to the Citizenship Amendment Act brought by his government. He added that more initiatives would be taken for Matua and Namasudra communities after the BJP government comes to power in West Bengal.

