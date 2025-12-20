TMC opposing SIR to save infiltrators; will end their 'Maha jungle raj' in Bengal: PM Modi Asserting that the BJP will end TMC's 'Maha jungle raj' in West Bengal, PM Modi said corruption, nepotism and politics of appeasement are ruling in the state. He said the TMC can oppose the BJP but the Bihar election results have opened the door for the saffron party in the state.

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government and alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's regime is against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to save the infiltrators. Addressing a rally over phone in Nadia district's Taherpur, he said the infiltrators are enjoying the patronage of the TMC in Bengal.

Asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will end TMC's 'Maha jungle raj' in West Bengal, the prime minister said corruption, nepotism and politics of appeasement are ruling in the state. He said the TMC can oppose the BJP but the Bihar election results have opened the door for the saffron party in the state.

"Bihar has also paved the way for the BJP's victory in Bengal. Bihar has rejected the rule of the 'jungle raj' with one resounding voice. Even after 20 years, they have given the BJP-NDA more seats than before. Now we have to get rid of the 'Maha jungle raj' in West Bengal," PM Modi said.

PM Modi, who apologised for failing to reach Nadia due to bad weather, said the BJP will ensure the development of West Bengal at all costs. The BJP wants to provide connectivity to all of Bengal, particularly areas that are suffering due to backwardness, he said, as he urged people to vote for the saffron party in the assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year.

"Let them oppose us fiercely, repeatedly, with all their might. I cannot understand why the development of West Bengal is being obstructed," PM Modi said. "You may oppose Modi, but do not make the people of Bengal unhappy. Do not deprive them of their rights. Do not commit the sin of shattering their dreams. I am humbly requesting the people of West Bengal, with folded hands, to give the BJP a chance."

PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Bengal

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of multiple development works at Ranaghat in West Bengal's Nadia district. This includes two national highway projects worth around Rs 3,200 crores.

One of the projects is the 66.7 km long four-Laning of Barajaguli-Krishnanagar Section of NH-34. He also laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of the 17.6 km long Barasat-Barajaguli Section of NH-34.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), these projects will help in connecting Kolkata to Siliguri and will reduce the travel time for people by nearly two hours. They, the PMO said, will also help in improving the economic activities in the region and promote tourism.

These projects will ensure "faster and smoother movement of vehicles for unhindered traffic flow, reduced vehicle operating costs, and improve connectivity between Kolkata and other neighboring districts of West Bengal as well as with neighbouring countries," the PMO said.