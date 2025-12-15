'The dictator is rattled': Bengal BJP compares Mamata Banerjee to Hitler Politics has intensified ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. The BJP's Bengal unit has sparked a political controversy by comparing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to a dictator and linking her to Hitler in a social media post.

Kolkata:

With Assembly elections due next year, West Bengal's political atmosphere is heating up, marked by sharp accusations and counter-allegations among rival parties. As political outfits step up their efforts to shape public opinion, the BJP's Bengal unit has triggered a fresh controversy by taking aim at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

'The dictator is rattled'

In a social media post, the BJP described Banerjee as a "dictator" and compared her to Adolf Hitler. The post featured an image juxtaposing Banerjee's face with that of the infamous German ruler, accompanied by the caption, "The dictator is rattled." This BJP social media post has sparked a new political storm in the state.

BJP TMC conflict

The latest flashpoint comes against the backdrop of an already charged political climate in West Bengal. Tensions had escalated after football fans vandalised the Kolkata stadium during Argentine football legend Lionel Messi's much-hyped GOAT tour. Messi reportedly left the stadium after spending only about 10 minutes on the field, allegedly due to mismanagement, leaving fans, many of whom had paid hefty sums for tickets, angry and disappointed.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Banerjee apologised and said she was "very upset and shocked" by the vandalism. However, the BJP accused her of shedding "crocodile tears" and termed the incident an "insult" to both West Bengal and the sport of football.

Both the BJP and the Congress held the Trinamool Congress government responsible for the chaos. The ruling party, however, distanced itself from the episode, stating that the event was organised by a private agency and not by the state government.

The promoter and organiser of football star Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025, Satadru Dutta, was produced before the Bidhannagar Court on Sunday, a day after he was arrested over the incident. He has been sent to 14 days of police custody.

