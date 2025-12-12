BJP hits out at Mamata Banerjee amid SIR row, claims CM already submitted her enumeration form During a rally in Krishnanagar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had claimed that she had not filed out on her form for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). However, the BJP has hit back at Banerjee, stating that she had submitted her form.

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party IT Cell chief Amit Malviya hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) row ahead of the elections in the state early next year.

Banerjee told a rally in Krishnanagar that she had not filled the form for the SIR and alleged that such attempts were to 'take away the rights of women'. Meanwhile, the BJP IT Cell chief has responded back to the claim, stating that she has already filled out the enumeration form for the SIR.

"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again shown her instinct to mislead. She submitted her duly filled and signed Enumeration Form on the very last day, yet just hours earlier from a rally in Krishnanagar, she falsely claimed she would not submit it at all," Malviya wrote on X.

"After months of misinformation and attempts to confuse the voters of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee finally submitted her own SIR Enumeration Form on 11 December 2025 to remain a valid voter of West Bengal. Meanwhile, the people of Bengal paid little heed to her theatrics; nearly 100% voters completed and submitted their forms. Because of this overwhelming participation, the Election Commission of India didn’t need to extend the process in the state," he added.

Malviya further claimed that the row proves that "Bengal’s voters no longer trust the lies peddled by Mamata Banerjee. The expiry date of the TMC government is approaching fast."

Banerjee lashed out at BJP over SIR

Meanwhile, the West Bengal CM had lashed out at the BJP, stating that the ruling party would "take away the rights of women" through SIR. "Through SIR, they want to take away the rights of women. During elections, they want to use Central forces to terrify the women," she said.

"From Delhi, the BJP is sending people to pressurise the district magistrates with the intent of removing 1.5 crore names from the electoral list," she said.