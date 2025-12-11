'This is Bengal, not UP': Mamata Banerjee slams BJP after attack on non-veg vendors at Gita recital event Mamata Banerjee has strongly condemned the assault on two non-veg food vendors during a Gita recital event, calling it an attempt to spread communal division. She linked the episode to what she described as a broader pattern of intimidation ahead of elections.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after two non-vegetarian food vendors were assaulted during a Bhagavad Gita recital event in Kolkata. Addressing a public gathering in Krishnanagar, she said the state would not tolerate intimidation, communal provocation or policing of food choices. Declaring firmly that “This is West Bengal, not Uttar Pradesh,” she assured strict action against those responsible. Banerjee said the police arrested all the accused within hours. "They beat up poor patty sellers. We arrested everyone last night. In every gathering, hawkers sell some food or the other. You have beaten a poor hawker. I will not spare anyone who harasses the poor," she added as per news agency PTI.

Links incident to political strategy

The Chief Minister connected the assault to what she described as a wider environment of fear being created in the name of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. She alleged, "From SIR to the harassment of poor vendors, everything is part of their conspiracy before elections." Banerjee accused the BJP of trying to "import a culture of communal division" and using religious texts for political mobilisation. She said, "I do not believe in communal divisions. I respect all religions. What is the need to hold a public meeting just to read the Gita? We all read and recite the Gita. Those who pray to God or seek blessings from Allah do so in their hearts."

Questions BJP's interpretation of 'Dharma'

Taking aim at organisers who she said were "chanting 'Gita, Gita' for politics," Banerjee added, "I want to ask them what did Sri Krishna say about dharma? Dharma means purity of intention, humanity and peace. Dharma does not mean hatred or divisiveness. We all recite the Gita at home. God resides in our hearts."

Accuses BJP of attacking Bengal's culture and icons

The Chief Minister alleged that the BJP was attempting to "destroy Bengal" and impose cultural and linguistic dominance. She charged that Bengalis were facing harassment in several states simply for speaking their mother tongue. She claimed, "In Odisha, some people from Nadia are still confined for speaking Bengali. In UP and Delhi, just for speaking Bengali, people are being tortured and sent to Bangladesh. A pregnant woman was sent to Bangladesh just for speaking Bengali." Banerjee also criticised the BJP for what she called distortions of Bengal's historical figures. She referenced comments about leaders such as Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Surya Sen, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, Khudiram Bose, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Vidyasagar and Matangini Hazra, questioning whether the BJP "even know Bengal."

Vows to protect food choices and reject detention camps

Reaffirming her stance on personal freedoms, Banerjee said, "Remember, BJP will not allow consumption of non-veg. It is your choice whether you want to eat non-veg or not. But I will not allow anyone to interfere in the matters of Adivasis, minorities or tapasilis." She also stated that her government would never allow detention camps in the state. "This is Bengal, not UP. We will not allow detention camps here. As long as we are in power, no such camp will be allowed to come up," she said.

Police make swift arrests after viral video

Kolkata Police arrested three men on Wednesday night for allegedly attacking two vendors from Topsia and Arambagh during the "Paanch Lokkho Konthe Gita Paath" at Brigade Parade Ground on December 7. The vendors were reportedly selling chicken patties when they were assaulted. The accused allegedly threw away their food stock and forced them to do sit-ups while holding their ears. After the video went viral, police verified the footage and other evidence before making the arrests. Two complaints had been filed at the Maidan police station.

