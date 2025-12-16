West Bengal SIR: Election Commission to releases draft voter list, 58 lakh names deleted The draft includes a list of voters whose names have been proposed for deletion. Around 58 lakh voters are likely to be removed fromt the electoral roll in West Bengal following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Kolkata:

The Election Commission of India has released the draft electoral rolls for West Bengal after the month-long Special Intensive Revision process, which had sparked controversy. The draft includes a list of voters whose names have been proposed for deletion.

The Commission has also published a separate list of names that have been cancelled following the 2025 Special Intensive Revision. The list of deleted names is available through the official link. The complete draft electoral roll prepared after the SIR.

58 lakh names deleted from West Bengal voter list

Around 58.8 lakh voters are likely to be removed from the state electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision, sources said earlier.

According to the enumeration data, 58,08,202 names have been identified for deletion as part of the exercise to clean up the voter list ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled early next year. Sources said that after late night counting on Thursday, the number of names marked for removal stood at 58,08,002.

Election Commission sources said the state currently has 24,18,699 deceased voters whose names are still on the rolls. In addition, 12,01,462 voters could not be traced. Officials said that if a Booth Level Officer visits a voter’s residence 3 or more times and is unable to locate the individual, the name is placed on the missing voters list.

The revision exercise has also identified 19,93,087 voters who have changed their addresses. These voters were found to be enrolled at more than 1 location. Their names will be deleted from the incorrect address and retained only at the verified location.

The Commission has further identified 1,37,575 voters as fraudulent, and their names will not be included in the draft electoral roll. Another 57,509 voters have been placed in an other category and will also be excluded.

The deletions are part of the Election Commission’s efforts to ensure an accurate and updated voter list ahead of the upcoming state polls.

Also read: Voter list set for major overhaul, over 58 lakh names likely to be deleted, EC sources say