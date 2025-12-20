Bangladesh remains on edge after Osman Hadi's burial, supporters give Yunus govt 24-hour ultimatum Following the burial of Osman Hadi in Dhaka, his supporters have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Yunus government for the arrest of all accused in his killing. The warning of a major protest has increased tensions, with authorities keeping a close watch on the situation.

Dhaka:

Tension escalated in Bangladesh's capital on Saturday following the burial of Sharif Osman Hadi as his supporters issued a stern warning to the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government. They demanded the arrest of all those responsible for Hadi's killing within 24 hours, failing which they threatened to launch a large-scale protest across the country. According to supporters, patience has run out after the final rites were completed. They said the government has a limited time to act decisively against the accused. "If all the killers are not arrested within 24 hours, a massive movement will be launched," Hadi's supporters warned.

Notably, the funeral prayer service for Hadi concluded on Saturday afternoon in Dhaka. The prayer service drew a large crowd to pray for the Inqilab Moncho convenor. In accordance with the family's wishes, Hadi was buried beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. From early morning, mourners arrived in groups at Manik Mia Avenue and soon the thoroughfare in front of Parliament was filled with people. Some in the crowd draped themselves in the national flag while others chanted slogans demanding justice for Hadi's killing.

State mourning observed

Saturday is being observed as a day of state mourning following Hadi's death, with national flags flown at half-mast and special prayers held at places of worship. It was also a day of relative calm in the capital after two days of protests by supporters of the Inqilab Moncho. Ahead of his funeral prayers, the Bangladesh Guard Border and police had been deployed at the Parliament building and other key locations across Dhaka, ANI reported citing BDNews24. As per the instructions of the Inqilab Moncho, only the national flag of Bangladesh was displayed at the funeral prayer service.

Hadi's killing sparked nationwide unrest

It should be noted here that Hadi had announced plans to run as an independent for the Dhaka-8 seat in the upcoming election. He was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling by rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. Police said two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire before fleeing the scene, BDNews24 reported. His death sparked protests and unrest across Bangladesh, prompting heightened security measures.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh buries youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi in peaceful farewell amid heavy security in Dhaka | Video