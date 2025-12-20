Maharashtra civic poll phase 2 concludes, high-stakes results to be declared today The second phase of Maharashtra’s municipal council and nagar panchayat elections concluded on Saturday and counting of votes will begin at 10 am on Sunday. The civic polls witnessed intense political competition, with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi locking horns.

Mumbai:

Voting for the second phase of elections to municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra concluded on Saturday evening and the results for all seats are scheduled to be declared on Sunday. This phase covered elections to 23 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, along with 143 vacant posts. The polls were originally scheduled for December 2 but were postponed by the State Election Commission after district courts heard appeals against decisions taken by returning officers.

Turnout 47% till afternoon

As per the State Election Commission, polling had begun at 7.30 am across the state and 47.04 per cent of the electorate had exercised their franchise by afternoon. Officials added that the final turnout figure will be released on Sunday. Six wards in Nashik district, covering Sinnar, Ozar and Chandwad, recorded a voter turnout of 49.47 per cent. However, polling in Ward No. 2 of Sinnar saw a brief disturbance when a 25-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly trying to vote by impersonating his brother using a fake Aadhaar card.

Mahayuti and MVA in direct contest

The civic polls witnessed intense political competition, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi locking horns. At several places, the battle also featured friendly contests within the alliances. The ruling BJP, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena campaigned aggressively throughout the election period, at times even targeting each other. Political observers say the results will provide key insights into changing ground realities ahead of the larger municipal corporation elections due next month.

Baramati, Ambernath among key bodies

Earlier this month, the State Election Commission had deferred local body elections in Baramati and five other councils to December 20 following delayed court rulings. The revised polling schedule was later announced for the affected councils and wards. In the first phase held on December 2, voting took place for 263 municipal councils and nagar panchayats. The second phase included prominent local bodies such as Baramati in Pune district and Ambernath in Thane district.

Counting to begin at 10 am

The State Election Commission said counting of votes for all 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, including those that went to polls in the first phase, will begin at 10 am on December 21. Voters can check the results on the official websites of the State Election Commission at mahasec.maharashtra.gov.in and mahasecelec.in.

