HAL clarifies LCA MK1A delivery status, confirms five jets ready and more awaiting GE engines

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has issued a detailed clarification on the status of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK1A deliveries to reassure all stakeholders about ongoing progress and timelines. The state-run Aerospace company confirmed that five aircraft are fully ready for delivery, equipped with all major contracted capabilities in line with the agreed specifications. The company also states that an additional nine aircraft have been built and flown, and these will be prepared for delivery once engines from GE are received.

Five jets ready, nine more awaiting engines

In its statement, HAL emphasised that five LCA MK1A aircraft have completed all requirements and are ready for handover. The remaining nine aircraft are structurally complete and have undergone flight activity. HAL explains that upon receipt of the required engines from GE, these aircraft will be made ready for delivery without delay.

HAL has assured stakeholders that all design and development issues identified during the process are being resolved quickly. The company said it is holding active discussions with the Indian Air Force to ensure that the aircraft can be delivered at the earliest. "We confirm that five aircraft are fully ready for delivery, incorporating major contracted capabilities in accordance with the agreed specifications," HAL said.

GE engine supply improving, delivery plans on track

According to the company, HAL has received five engines from GE so far. The supply position is described as positive, and HAL confirms that future engine deliveries are aligned with its production and delivery plans. This synchronisation is expected to prevent any delays in the rollout schedule. Reiterating its commitment, HAL stated that it will meet the delivery guidance projected for the current Financial Year. This assurance comes at a time when there is significant public and strategic interest in the progress of the LCA MK1A programme.

