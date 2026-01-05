LCA Mk-2's maiden flight likely in June or July this year, confirms DRDO chief The maiden flight of the LCA Mk-2 will be a pivotal moment. The LCA Mk-2 is a 4.5-generation medium-weight fighter (MWF) aircraft, which will be powered by the General Electric F414-INS6 engine.

New Delhi:

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairperson Dr Samir V Kamat has confirmed that the first flight of the indigenous fighter jet LCA Mk-2 will likely take place by June or July. Kamat, who made the remark while speaking at the Raksha Sutra podcast of the Ministry of Defence, said the maiden flight of LCA Mk-2 will be a crucial moment for the DRDO.

"2026 is going to be a very important year for us. LCA Mk-2 should take its first flight by June-July. That is going to be a significant milestone. We should also start our user trials for our light tanks," Kamat said.

The maiden flight of the LCA Mk-2 will be a pivotal moment, as the Indian Air Force (IAF) looks to induct the indigenous developed aircraft. The LCA Mk-2 is a 4.5-generation medium-weight fighter (MWF) aircraft, which will be powered by the General Electric F414-INS6 engine.

Designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) along with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the LCA Mk-2 will help in bridging the gap between the lightweight LCA Mk-1 and heavier aircraft like the Rafales and the Sukhio Su-30 MKIs. It is expected to go into mass production by 2029.

Pralay Missile System's likely induction this year

During the podcast, the DRDO chairperson also said that the induction of the Pralay Missile System will likely take place this year once its trails get complete. Pralay is an indigenously developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile, which is capable of carrying different types of warheads. Last year, the DRDO successfully conducted a salvo launch of two Pralay missiles in quick succession from the same launcher.

"Our Pralay Missile System user trial should be completed and induction should start. There are several other systems for which we will complete our trails, several systems where orders are already placed on our production partners, which will start getting inducted. So, 2026 will be important for us," he said.

Focus on drones, UAVs

Kamat also said that the DRDO will shift its focus to drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) this year. He said the agency is focusing on high altitude and long endurance drones, and also working on counter drone systems.

"So, DRDO also believes that the next 10-15 years will be dominated by these unmanned platforms. So, now the industry capability in smaller drones is excellent. So, DRDO's focus has shifted to high altitude, long endurance drones. The industry capability is such that any type of smaller drones," Kamat told during the podcast.

"In 2026, our top priority will be to work with industries, academia and startups to develop technologies that are cutting-edge. So that is going to be our (other) main focus," he added.

ALSO READ - HAL forms committee to negotiate GE-F414 deal with US, aims to ink it by March 2025