  3. Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: Voting underway on 264 nagar panchayats, councils; litmus test for Mahayuti

Maharashtra local body polls 2025: Apart from the 24 local bodies, where elections, including that of municipal president, had been postponed, polling for 154 seats in 76 other local bodies will also not take place on Tuesday.

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Nearly 1 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the first round of the multi-tier rural and urban local bodies elections in Maharashtra, which the Supreme Court has directed to be completed by January 31. Voting through EVMs began at 7:30 am and will go on till 5:30 pm, with counting scheduled for December 3. A total of 6,042 seats and 264 posts of council presidents are in the fray across districts in the state, officials said.

The contest is primarily between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, though some friendly contests among allies are expected in a few places. Meanwhile, elections to 24 local bodies, earlier slated for December 2, have been postponed to December 20 due to judicial appeals filed against decisions taken by Returning Officers after scrutiny of nomination papers.

The State Election Commission announced the decision on Saturday, citing irregularities in the election process of several local bodies, including issues related to the withdrawal timeline for nominations and the allocation of election symbols. The commission said that in several cases, District Court appeal verdicts were issued after November 22, while in other instances, candidates did not get the three-day period for withdrawal of nomination papers required under Rule 17(1)(b) of the Maharashtra Municipalities Election Rules, 1966.

Stay tuned with India TV News.com for latest updates on Maharashtra local body elections 2025.

 

Live updates :Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025

  • 7:33 AM (IST)Dec 02, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Maharashtra local body elections 2025: Voting begins

    Polling is underway on 264 nagar panchayats and municipal councils in Maharashtra, results for which will be declared on December 3, Wednesday.

  • 7:22 AM (IST)Dec 02, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Maharashtra polls 2025: List of nagar panchayats and municipal councils where voting has been postponed

    The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday announced the cancellation of polling on more than 25 municipal councils across several districts in the state after it detected widespread irregularities. The polling has now been rescheduled to December 20 from December 2 and the results will be declared on December 21. Read more

  • 7:21 AM (IST)Dec 02, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Maharashtra local body election 2025 live updates: Cong slams SEC's decision to postpone some local body polls

    The Congress said on Monday that the Maharashtra State Election Commission’s decision to postpone the December 2 polling in some municipal councils and wards reflected chaotic functioning and a failure to follow its own rules.

  • 7:20 AM (IST)Dec 02, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    SEC's decision to postpone some local body polls wrong, says CM Fadnavis

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday criticised the State Election Commission’s decision to postpone some of the upcoming local body elections, calling the move wrong and unfair to candidates. Speaking to reporters before leaving for his campaign rally in Paithan, he said that cancelling elections at the last moment because of petitions or matters pending before the courts was unjust to those who had completed the entire nomination process.

  • 7:18 AM (IST)Dec 02, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Maharashtra local body polls see political maneuvering

    The polls have already witnessed significant political maneuvering, with the ruling Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party facing off against the Opposition MVA of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) and Congress.

    Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sharply criticised the SEC decision to postpone some of the upcoming local body elections, terming the move "wrong" and "unfair" to candidates. He argued that cancelling elections at the last moment due to petitions or sub judice matters was an unjust action against those who had completed the full nomination process.

    While acknowledging the SEC's independence, Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, maintained his firm stance against the poll panel's decision.

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Dec 02, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Maharashtra civic body elections 2025: Voting timings, polling process, and result dates

    The first phase of Maharashtra’s local body elections will be held on Tuesday. Voting will take place in line with Maharashtra State Election Commission guidelines. Poll timings will run from morning to evening, with the exact hours to be announced by the commission. Counting for this phase will take place on 3 December 2025, after which the results for the municipal councils or nagar panchayats included in this round will be declared.

  • 7:16 AM (IST)Dec 02, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Maharashtra local body election 2025 live updates: Litmus test for Mahayuti's year-old government

    Maharashtra is set for an important round of local body elections on December 2, with voting to take place in 242 municipal councils and 46 nagar panchayats. This marks the first phase of a three tier process mandated by the Supreme Court, according to PTI. The December 2 polls are seen as a key indicator of public sentiment in the state after the BJP led Mahayuti swept the November 2024 assembly elections, winning 235 of 288 seats. Political observers say the local body results will reveal whether that momentum carries through to grassroots governance, or whether a united Opposition can challenge the ruling coalition’s hold at the municipal level.

