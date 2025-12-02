Live Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: Voting underway on 264 nagar panchayats, councils; litmus test for Mahayuti Maharashtra local body polls 2025: Apart from the 24 local bodies, where elections, including that of municipal president, had been postponed, polling for 154 seats in 76 other local bodies will also not take place on Tuesday.

Mumbai:

Nearly 1 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the first round of the multi-tier rural and urban local bodies elections in Maharashtra, which the Supreme Court has directed to be completed by January 31. Voting through EVMs began at 7:30 am and will go on till 5:30 pm, with counting scheduled for December 3. A total of 6,042 seats and 264 posts of council presidents are in the fray across districts in the state, officials said.

The contest is primarily between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, though some friendly contests among allies are expected in a few places. Meanwhile, elections to 24 local bodies, earlier slated for December 2, have been postponed to December 20 due to judicial appeals filed against decisions taken by Returning Officers after scrutiny of nomination papers.

The State Election Commission announced the decision on Saturday, citing irregularities in the election process of several local bodies, including issues related to the withdrawal timeline for nominations and the allocation of election symbols. The commission said that in several cases, District Court appeal verdicts were issued after November 22, while in other instances, candidates did not get the three-day period for withdrawal of nomination papers required under Rule 17(1)(b) of the Maharashtra Municipalities Election Rules, 1966.

