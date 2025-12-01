Maharashtra local body polls: List of Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats where elections were postponed Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats Polls 2025: For the affected areas, the last date of withdrawal of nominations is December 10 now and that for the final candidate list and symbol allotment is December 11.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday announced the cancellation of polling on more than 25 municipal councils across several districts in the state after it detected widespread irregularities. The polling has now been rescheduled to December 20 from December 2 and the results will be declared on December 21.

In all other municipal councils and nagar panchayats, the polling will take place on Tuesday (December 2) as declared earlier by the SEC and the counting of votes will take place on December 3 (Wednesday). For the affected areas, the last date of withdrawal of nominations is December 10 now and that for the final candidate list and symbol allotment is December 11.

Following is the full list of municipal councils and nagar panchayats where polling has been rescheduled:

Pune district- Baramati Municipal Council: 41

Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) district- Deolali Pravara Municipal Council: 21, Kopergaon Municipal Council: 30, Pathardi Municipal Council: 20 and Newasa Nagar Panchayat: 17

Latur district- Renapur Nagar Panchayat: 17

Satara district- Mahabaleshwar Municipal Council: 20 and Phaltan Municipal Council: 27

Solapur district- Mangalwedha Municipal Council: 20 and Anagar Nagar Panchayat: 17

Yavatmal district- Yavatmal Municipal Council: 58

Washim district- Washim Municipal Council: 32

Chandrapur district- Ghugghus Municipal Council: 22

Wardha district- Deoli Municipal Council: 20

Buldhana district- Deulgaon Raja Municipal Council: 21

Akola district- Balapur Municipal Council: 25

Hingoli district- Basmathnagar Municipal Council: 30

Nanded district- Dharmabad Municipal Council: 22 and Mukhed Municipal Council: 20

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) district- Fulambri Nagar Panchayat: 17

Thane district- Ambernath Municipal Council: 59

The SEC's decision to reschedule the polling in some wards has surprised political parties. It should be noted that these elections are a litmus test for the Mahayuti - which consists the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - a year after it swept the 2024 Maharashtra elections, winning over 200 seats in the 288-member Legislative Assembly.

Through these elections, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is looking to regain some of its lost ground following the 2024 assembly polls. The MVA includes the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT and Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP.