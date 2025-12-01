Maharashtra Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat Polls: What will remain open and what stays shut on December 2? Maharashtra Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat Polls 2025: According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), the voting will begin at 7.30 am at approximately 13,355 polling stations and will continue till 5.30 pm. The counting of votes will take place on Wednesday (December 3).

Mumbai:

The polling for the high stake municipal council and nagar panchayat elections will take place in Maharashtra on Tuesday (December 2). The local body elections will take place in all the six administrative divisions, in which 1.07 crore people, which includes 53.79 lakh males, 53.22 lakh females and 775 others, will be eligible to cast their votes.

According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), the voting will begin at 7.30 am at approximately 13,355 polling stations and will continue till 5.30 pm. The counting of votes, meanwhile, will take place on Wednesday (December 3).

What are the different divisions in Maharashtra?

The six different divisions in Maharashtra are Konkan (27), Nashik (49), Pune (60), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad (52), Amravati (45) and Nagpur (55).

What about the total seats and reserved seat?

There are 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats where polling would be held on December 2. In total, there are 3,820 wards and 6,859 seats (6,145 municipal council and 714 nagar panchayat), according to the SEC.

Out of this, 3,492 seats are reserved for women. Besides, 895 seats are reserved for the scheduled castes (SCs) and 338 for scheduled tribes (STs). Other than this, 1,821 seats are also reserved for the other backward classes (OBCs).

What is the exact number of voters in Maharashtra?

Male voters – 53,79,931

Female voters – 53,22,870

Other voters – 775

Total voters – 1,07,03,576

What will remain open or stay shut in Maharashtra?

For the December 2, local body elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government has declared a paid holiday, which will help the citizens cast their votes in their respective municipal councils and nagar panchayats. Firms and organisations have also been directed to provide two to three hours of leave to their employees and workers if they are unable to grant them a full-day holiday, according to the Government Resolution (GR) issued on November 28.

If a firm fails to do this, the government has warned that it may take action against them. This will apply to all establishments under the Labour Department - factories, shops, hotels, commercial establishments, malls and retail outlets, IT companies, and other workplaces.