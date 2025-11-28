Maharashtra local body election: Government declares paid leave on Dec 2 in districts going to polls The state government has issued a resolution in this regard, which stated that employees in the districts going to the polls be given a paid off cast their votes. This applies to employees even if their workplace is outside the constituency in which they are registered as voters.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Government has declared December 2 a paid holiday for all the employees in view of the local body elections. The move has been rolled out to ensure that all eligible voters get the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

Government issues resolution

The state government has issued a resolution in this regard, which stated that employees in the districts going to the polls be given a paid off cast their votes. This applies to employees even if their workplace is outside the constituency in which they are registered as voters.

The election in the first phase will be held across 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats across the state.

The Industries, Energy and Labour Departments explained that the decision comes after reports from previous elections showed that some workplaces did not grant paid leave or sufficient time-off. As a result, many citizens were unable to exercise their voting rights.

The resolution also refers to provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which require paid leave on polling day.

Establishments asked to adhere to directives

All establishments under the Labour Department, including factories, shops and hotels have been asked to comply with the orders.

However, workplaces involved in providing essential services and cannot give a full day off have been asked to provide two to three hours of special leave to allow employees to vote.

The government has warned of action against employers who fail to comply.

Following this first round, elections will take place for 336 Panchayat Samitis, 32 Zilla Parishads, and 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai. The State Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for these polls.

ALSO READ: