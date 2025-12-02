What happened in Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Dhule and Nandurbar districts in the last elections? Maharashtra local body polls: Across several districts including Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Dhule and Nandurbar, past municipal elections have shown varied results, with different councils being led by parties such as the BJP, Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and many Independents.

Mumbai:

Polling for the Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads) and Nagar Panchayats across Maharashtra is underway. The counting of votes is scheduled for Wednesday, December 3. The Mahayuti comprising the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP had registered a strong victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls, winning 235 out of 288 seats. The BJP bagged 132 seats, the Shinde faction won 57, and the NCP secured 41 seats. In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Shiv Sena-UBT, NCP-SP and the Congress, managed to win only 46 seats in that election. The Sena-UBT won 20 seats, the Congress secured 16, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP won 10 seats.

Past trends in Jalgaon municipal council

Looking at previous municipal council elections in Jalgaon, several trends emerge. In Jamner, BJP had won all 24 seats in 2018. Bhadgaon in 2015 had NCP with 10 seats, Shiv Sena 9, BJP 1, and 1 independent. Bhusaval in 2016 was dominated by BJP with 25 seats. Chalisgaon in 2016 had 17 seats for others, 13 for BJP, 2 each for Shiv Sena and independents.

Jalgaon Panchayat Elections:

In Jalgaon’s nagar panchayats in 2018, Muktainagar had BJP winning 13 of 17 seats. Shendurni also saw BJP with 13 seats. These results indicate BJP’s consistent performance in the district’s urban local bodies.

Past trends in Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) municipal council

In Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) district, the Deolali Pravara Municipal Council recorded 18 seats in the 2016 elections, where the BJP won 16 seats. In Jamkhed Municipal Council, which has 21 seats, the results showed the NCP winning 10 seats. Kopergaon Municipal Council, with 28 seats in 2016, saw the BJP win 14 seats. Pathardi Municipal Council has 17 seats, and in the 2016 election the BJP won 12 seats, while Others secured 5. Rahata Municipal Council also has 17 seats, where the 2016 results showed the Congress winning 7 seats. In Shirdi Municipal Council, which has 17 seats, the 2016 results gave Congress 9 seats. Shrigonda Municipal Council recorded 19 seats in the 2019 elections, where BJP won 11 seats, Congress 6, and NCP 2. Shrirampur Municipal Council, with 32 seats in the 2016 election, was led by Congress with 22 seats, followed by the NCP with 6 and the BJP with 4.

Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Panchayat Elections:

In the Nagar Panchayat category, Newasa Nagar Panchayat has 17 seats, and the 2017 results showed Others winning 9 seats, the BJP taking 6, while the Congress and an Independent candidate won one seat each.

Past trends in Dhule municipal council

In Dhule district in 2016, in the Dondaicha Varwade Municipal Council, the BJP won 20 seats, while the Congress secured 3 and the MNS won 1 seat. In the Shripur Varwade Municipal Council, the Congress won 21 seats, Independents secured 5, and the BJP won 4 seats.

Dhule Panchayat Elections

The Shindkheda Nagar Panchayat has 17 seats. In the 2017 elections, the BJP won 9 seats, while the Congress secured 6 seats. The remaining 2 seats were won by candidates from other groups.

In Nandurbar district in the Shahada Municipal Council during the 2016 elections, Congress won 11 seats, the BJP secured 10, while candidates from other groups won 4 seats. The NCP and an Independent candidate won one seat each. The Nandurbar Municipal Council has 41 seats, and in the 2017 election results, Congress won 24 seats, followed by the BJP with 11 seats and the Shiv Sena with 4 seats.

Past trends in Nawapur municipal council

The Nawapur Municipal Council, with 23 seats, the Congress won 14 seats, the NCP won 4, while the Shiv Sena and an Independent won one seat each. In Taloda Municipal Council, which has 21 seats, in 2017, the BJP won 11 seats, the Congress secured 6, and the Shiv Sena won 1 seat.

No Nagar Panchayat is going for polls in the Nandurbar district.

Check the previous election results of Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Dhule and Nandurbar districts:

Jalgaon district

Jamner Municipal Council: 26

2018: 24

BJP: 24

Amalner Municipal Council: 36

2016: 34

Others: 26

Shiv Sena: 4

Independents: 3

BJP: 1

Bhadgaon Municipal Council: 24

2015: 21

NCP: 10

Shiv Sena: 9

BJP: 1

Independent: 1

Bhusaval Municipal Council: 50

2016: 48

BJP: 25

Others: 19

Independents: 3

Shiv Sena: 1

Chalisgaon Municipal Council: 36

2016 :34

Others: 17

BJP: 13

Shiv Sena: 2

Independents: 2

Chopda Municipal Council: 31

2016: 29

Independents: 21

Shiv Sena: 8

Dharangaon Municipal Council: 23

2016: 20

Shiv Sena: 14

BJP: 6

Erandol Municipal Council: 23

2016: 20

NCP: 9

Shiv Sena: 5

BJP: 4

Congress: 1

Independent: 1

Faizpur Municipal Council: 21

2016: 17

BJP: 5

NCP: 4

Others: 4

Congress: 3

Shiv Sena: 1

Pachora Municipal Council: 28

2016: 26

Shiv Sena: 11

NCP: 7

Others: 6

BJP: 2

Parola Municipal Council: 24

2016: 21

BJP: 7

Others: 7

Shiv Sena: 5

Independents: 2

Nashirabad Municipal Council: 20

Rawer Municipal Council: 24

2016: 17

Independents: 11

Others: 5

Shiv Sena: 1

Savda Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

BJP: 9

NCP: 7

Independent: 1

Yawal Municipal Council: 23

2016: 20

Independents: 11

Congress: 8

Shiv Sena: 1

Varangaon Municipal Council: 21

2015: 18

BJP: 8

NCP: 5

Independents: 4

Shiv Sena: 1

Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) District

Deolali Pravara Municipal Council: 21

2016: 18

BJP: 16

NCP: 1

Shiv Sena: 1

Jamkhed Municipal Council: 24

2016: 21

NCP: 10

Shiv Sena: 4

BJP: 3

Independents: 3

MNS: 1

Kopergaon Municipal Council: 30

2016: 28

BJP: 14

NCP: 7

Shiv Sena: 6

Independent: 1

Pathardi Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

BJP: 12

Others: 5

Rahata Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

Congress: 7

BJP: 6

Shiv Sena: 2

Independent: 1

Others: 1

Rahuri Municipal Council: 24

2016: 21

Others: 15

Independents: 6

Sangamner Municipal Council: 30

2016: 28

Congress: 23

Shiv Sena: 2

BJP: 1

NCP: 1

Independent: 1

Shevgaon Municipal Council: 24

2016: 21 (Nagar Panchayat)

NCP: 9

BJP: 8

Independents: 4

Shirdi Municipal Council: 23

2016: 17

Congress: 9

BJP: 3

Others: 3

NCP: 1

Shiv Sena: 1

Shrigonda Municipal Council: 22

2019: 19

BJP: 11

Congress: 6

NCP: 2

Shiv Sena: 0

Shrirampur Municipal Council: 34

2016: 32

Congress: 22

NCP: 6

BJP: 4

Nagar Panchayats:

District: Jalgaon

Muktainagar Nagar Panchayat: 17

2018 Results:

BJP: 13

Shiv Sena: 3

Independent: 1

Shendurni Nagar Panchayat: 17

2018 Results:

BJP: 13

NCP: 3

Congress: 1

District: Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar)

Newasa Nagar Panchayat: 17

2017 Results:

Others: 9

BJP: 6

Congress: 1

Independent: 1

District: Dhule

Dondaicha Varwade Municipal Council: 26

2016: 24

BJP: 20

Congress: 3

MNS: 1

Shripur Varwade Municipal Council: 32

2016: 30

Congress: 21

Independents: 5

BJP: 4

Pimpalner Municipal Council: 20 (New Municipal Council)

District: Nandurbar

Shahada Municipal Council: 29

2016: 27

Congress: 11

BJP: 10

Others: 4

NCP: 1

Independent: 1

Nandurbar Municipal Council: 41

2017: 39

Congress: 24

BJP: 11

Shiv Sena: 4

Nawapur Municipal Council: 23

2017: 20

Congress: 14

NCP: 4

Shiv Sena: 1

Independent: 1

Taloda Municipal Council: 21

2017: 18

BJP: 11

Congress: 6

Shiv Sena: 1

Nagar Panchayats:

District: Dhule

Shindkheda Nagar Panchayat: 17

2017 Results:

BJP: 9

Congress: 6

Others: 2

