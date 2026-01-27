Live Bank strike LIVE updates: Banking operations to be impacted on January 27 as unions go on strike Bank Strike Today: With the bank strike today, i.e. on January 27 2026, this is the third consecutive day of disruption of branch-level services, as banks remain closed on January 25 (Sun) and January 26 (Republic Day).

New Delhi:

Banking operations of public sector banks will be impacted across the country today, i.e., on January 27, 2026, as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has decided to go ahead with a nationwide strike to press for the immediate implementation of a five-day work week. With the bank strike today, i.e. on January 27 2026, this is the third consecutive day of disruption of branch-level services, as banks remain closed on January 25 (Sun) and January 26 (Republic Day). Currently, banks remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of every month.