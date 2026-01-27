Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Bank strike LIVE updates: Banking operations to be impacted on January 27 as unions go on strike

  Live Bank strike LIVE updates: Banking operations to be impacted on January 27 as unions go on strike

Bank Strike Today: With the bank strike today, i.e. on January 27 2026, this is the third consecutive day of disruption of branch-level services, as banks remain closed on January 25 (Sun) and January 26 (Republic Day).

Bank Strike Today On January 27, 2026.
Bank Strike Today On January 27, 2026. Image Source : File/Canva
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Banking operations of public sector banks will be impacted across the country today, i.e., on January 27, 2026, as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has decided to go ahead with a nationwide strike to press for the immediate implementation of a five-day work week. With the bank strike today, i.e. on January 27 2026, this is the third consecutive day of disruption of branch-level services, as banks remain closed on January 25 (Sun) and January 26 (Republic Day). Currently, banks remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of every month.  

 

Live updates :Bank Strike Today

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:11 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Conciliation meeting failed to yield a positive outcome

    The strike call by the UFBU, an umbrella body of nine unions representing officers and employees, comes after a conciliation meeting on January 23 with the chief labour commissioner failed to yield a positive outcome.

  • 10:09 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    No assurance on demands by bank unions

    "Despite detailed discussions during the conciliation proceedings, there was no assurance on our demand. Hence, we have been compelled to proceed with the strike action," All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), a constituent of UFBU, General Secretary CH Venkatachalam said.

  • 10:01 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Banking services disrupted for third consecutive day

    With banks remaining closed on January 25 (Sun) and January 26 (Republic Day), the strike on Tuesday will result in a disruption of branch-level services for three consecutive days.

  • 9:57 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    UFBU calls strike today

    The strike call by the UFBU, an umbrella body of nine unions representing officers and employees, comes after a conciliation meeting on January 23 with the chief labour commissioner failed to yield a positive outcome.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business
Bank Strike Bank Holiday Sbi Pnb
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\