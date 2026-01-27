Madras High Court scraps Jana Nayagan censor clearance, orders fresh review in a big setback to Vijay Madras High Court has scraped censor clearance certificate of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan and has asked for fresh review.

The Madras High Court has struck down the previous ruling that had awarded a censor certificate to Jana Nayagan. This implies that the ruling by the CBFC is now null and void. The Madras High Court has referred the case back to the concerned authorities for a fresh review.

Until then, Jana Nayagan will not be able to go ahead with its plans for release.

Jana Nayagan verdict in 7 pointers

The court said that taking into consideration the points raised in the complaint, the appellant should have been given an opportunity to the CBFC. The court set aside the order of a single judge. However, considering natural justice, the court sent the matter back to the single judge. The court observed that the single judge was not required to go into the merits of the case without granting a proper opportunity to the CBFC and in the absence of the prayer challenging the chairperson's order. The court sent the matter back to the single judge and asked the single judge to decide the matter expeditiously after granting a proper opportunity. The court asked the production house to amend the prayer before the writ court and challenge the chairperson's order as well. The Madras High Court struck down the order of the single judge directing the CBFC to certify the movie Jana Nayagan. The Division Bench of the Madras High Court set aside the direction of the single bench to the CBFC to certify the movie Jana Nayagan. The Division Bench referred the case back to the single bench.

What does this mean for Jana Nayagan makers

In layman's terms, the Madras High Court held that the CBFC was not given a fair opportunity to put forward its case before the film Jana Nayagan was given clearance. As such, the court set aside the earlier order that had directed the CBFC to give clearance to the film.

The judges felt that the single judge had erred in making a decision without giving the CBFC a fair hearing. Hence, the case has been referred back for a fresh hearing. The filmmakers have also been directed to properly challenge the order of the CBFC chairperson.

