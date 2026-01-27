Advertisement
  Live Jana Nayagan censor row LIVE: Court verdict today, Vijay film release date in focus

All eyes are on the court today as the verdict in the Jana Nayagan censor row is awaited. The decision is expected to play a crucial role in finalising Vijay’s film release date and ticket booking timeline.

Thalapathy Vijay from Jana Nayagan Image Source : TMDB
Written By: Sakshi Verma
Published: , Updated:
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and KVN Productions, the producers of Vijay Thalapathy's last film Jana Nayagan, have been embroiled in a legal dispute for the better part of this month. The film, which was set to be released on January 9 before the Pongal festival, is still pending certification from the CBFC. The Madras High Court is expected to give its ruling on January 27.

Orders will be pronounced by the bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am.

To know each and every update from the legal proceedings of Jana Nayagan, follow this Live blog.

 

  • 8:21 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Jana Nayagan censor row LIVE: When can ticket booking open?

    If the makers are able to get clearance from Madras High Court today, then the makers can announce the film's final release date and with this, the ticket bookings may also open. However, it all depends on the bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and G Arul Murugan.

  • 8:20 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Does this affect Jana Nayagan release date?

    As soon as the Chief Justice’s bench pronounces its judgement, it will directly affect the release of Jana Nayagan. If the film gets clearance today, the makers can release it on January 30 or February 6. The makers can also release the film during Valentine’s week. However, if the judgement is not in the makers’ favour, then Jana Nayagan might be pushed to after the Chennai elections.

  • 8:15 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Jana Nayagan hearing today: Why is the court verdict important today?

    A lot is riding on the verdict today. While the makers, distributors and production has a lot of money hanging on the film's release, fans and Thalapathy Vijay's supporters also wish to see the film before his retires from acting. Moreover, with too much delay in the film's release, the makers are losing money and fans are losing hope each day.

  • 8:12 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    What is the Jana Nayagan censor row?

    Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan was unable to receive certification from CBFC in due time and its release got pushed twice now. However, after the single judge ordered the censor board to give 'U/A' certificate to the film, a reverse legal reply with a writ plea, changed the entire scenario for the makers. Now after several hearings on the matter, the Chief Justice's bench will pronounce its order today.

