Live Jana Nayagan censor row LIVE: Court verdict today, Vijay film release date in focus All eyes are on the court today as the verdict in the Jana Nayagan censor row is awaited. The decision is expected to play a crucial role in finalising Vijay’s film release date and ticket booking timeline.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and KVN Productions, the producers of Vijay Thalapathy's last film Jana Nayagan, have been embroiled in a legal dispute for the better part of this month. The film, which was set to be released on January 9 before the Pongal festival, is still pending certification from the CBFC. The Madras High Court is expected to give its ruling on January 27.

Orders will be pronounced by the bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am.

