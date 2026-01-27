Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri suspended a day after resignation; departmental inquiry ordered Alankar Agnihotri had resigned from service on Monday, citing deep disagreement with government policies, especially the new UGC regulations, which he said could foment caste-based discontent.

Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government, a day after he tendered his resignation citing disagreement with government policies. According to official orders, the government did not accept Agnihotri's resignation and instead placed him under suspension with immediate effect after finding him prima facie guilty of misconduct. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against him.

The Commissioner of Bareilly Division has been appointed as the inquiry officer to conduct the disciplinary proceedings. During the suspension period, Agnihotri will be entitled only to subsistence allowance as per service rules. As per the order issued by the Special Secretary, Agnihotri will remain attached to the office of the District Magistrate, Shamli, until the completion of the inquiry.

Agnihotri had resigned from service on Monday citing deep disagreement with government policies, particularly the newly notified University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, which he claimed could foment caste-based discontent.

In his resignation letter, Agnihotri described the UGC's Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 as a "black law", alleging that the rules were vitiating the academic environment in colleges and universities and should be withdrawn immediately.

The new regulations, notified on January 13, mandate higher education institutions to set up special committees, helplines, and monitoring mechanisms to address complaints of caste-based discrimination, especially from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes students. However, the rules have triggered criticism from sections of general category students, who argue that the framework could lead to discrimination against them.

Agnihotri, a 2019-batch Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer, sent his resignation via email to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh.

In the resignation letter, he stated that when governments adopt policies that divide society and the nation, it becomes necessary to "awaken" them. He also claimed that democratic and republican values were eroding, adding that he could no longer remain part of the system.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Republic Day function earlier on Monday, Agnihotri alleged that the new UGC rules could lead to "atrocities against Brahmins" and warned that the provisions were discriminatory and could trigger social unrest and internal discontent.

He also referred to recent incidents, including seer Swami Avimukteshwaranand allegedly being stopped from taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during Mauni Amavasya at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, questioning the role of the local administration.

Later in the day, Agnihotri claimed that after leaving the district magistrate's residence, where he had gone to meet Bareilly DM Avinash Singh, he was allegedly held hostage. The administration has not yet issued an official response to this allegation. "I was held hostage at the DM's residence for 45 minutes. A call came to the DM from Lucknow. I was verbally abused, and they said, 'pandit has gone mad (pandit paagal ho gayaa hai). Keep him hostage all night.' I had already informed the media about my situation. I was released at the behest of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)," Agnihotri said.

A resident of Kanpur Nagar, Agnihotri previously served as a sub-divisional magistrate in key districts, including Unnao, Balrampur, and Lucknow. He is known in administrative circles for his straightforward views and strict working style.

Agnihotri is an alumnus of Banaras Hindu University, where he studied B.Tech and LLB. He has also worked in the United States.

