Prayagraj Magh Mela authorities issue notice to Swami Avimukteshwaranand over 'Shankaracharya' claim Responding to the notice, Saraswati questioned the conduct of the mela authorities, pointing out that two Shankaracharyas from Puri were permitted to set up their camps at the fair without objection.

Prayagraj:

The Magh Mela administration in Prayagraj has issued a notice to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, seeking an explanation for presenting himself as the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth. The notice was served on Monday, in which the Mela administration cited a Supreme Court order that bars the appointment of any Shankaracharya for the Jyotishpeeth until an appeal in this regard is finally decided.

The action followed a protest by Saraswati, who sat outside his camp at the mela, claiming that police stopped him while he was heading to the Sangam to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Responding to the notice, Saraswati questioned the conduct of the mela authorities, pointing out that two Shankaracharyas from Puri were permitted to set up their camps at the fair without objection. He further criticised the administration, asking why it did not take notice of a board at the mela that announced the presence of another Shankaracharya of Puri.

“You ask why someone who is not a Shankaracharya is using the title.The Shankaracharya of Puri is present here and has a camp.Near his camp, there is also a board of another Puri Shankaracharya, Adhokshajanand Dev Tirth Maharaj, Govardhan Peeth Shankaracharya.How can there be two Shankaracharyas of Puri?” he asked.

Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP

Samajwadi chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav also rebuked the state government over action against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati. He even talked with Saraswati over phone to extend his support.

“Utterly reprehensible! Those who make demands should first present their own credentials. No one could have imagined that the mindset of divisive BJP members and their associates would stoop to such depths. The BJP is beholden to no one except those in power and those with money. Even the arrogance of the ten-headed Ravana couldn't withstand it; what chance does the arrogance of these one-headed ones have?” he posted on X.