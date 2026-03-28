MS Dhoni likely to miss first two weeks of IPL 2026 due to calf strain

New Delhi:

In a major development for Chennai Super Kings, star keeper-batter and former skipper MS Dhoni is likely to miss the first two weeks of the upcoming IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 as he is currently undergoing rehab due to a calf strain. Chennai Super Kings took to social media to share the news with their fans.

It is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings kick off their IPL season by taking on Rajasthan Royals. The two sides lock horns at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 30, and without the services of MS Dhoni, it could be interesting to see how CSK fares in the clash.

Over the last few years, Dhoni has been exclusively competing in the IPL, often playing despite knee injuries, but has always been there when the side needed him, even leading them to a title back in 2023 when they defeated Gujarat Titans in the final.

“Official Statement, MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala!” CSK posted.

What matches could MS Dhoni miss for CSK?

The post by Chennai Super Kings stated that Dhoni could go on to miss the first two weeks of the IPL 2026. WIth his absence from their first clash against Rajasthan Royals more or less confirmed, fans would wonder what other matches could Dhoni end up missing?

It is worth noting that in the first two weeks of the tournament, Chennai Super Kings face Punjab Kings (home), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (away), Delhi Capitals (home), and Rajasthan Royals in the first game. It could be interesting see how Dhoni plans his comeback, and when he manages to make his way into the side.

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