RCB vs SRH weather report: How will weather in Bengaluru fare for IPL 2026 opening day?

Bengaluru:

The stage is set for the opening game of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The marquee tournament is all set to kick off on March 28. The season opener of the tournament sees defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunirsers Hyderabad.

The two sides will lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and with the clash right around the corner, many fans would be wondering how the weather will fare for the opening clash in Bengaluru. Often, the weather plays spoilsport in Bengaluru, and it could be interesting to see if the IPL 2026 season opener will be disrupted by rain or not.

Speaking of the clash, there is no doubt that RCB was the best side in the IPL 2025, breaking their title curse. The side, led by Rajat Patidar, won their very first title. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad, despite having a star-studded squad, failed to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament, and they will be looking to change that with a positive result in the season opener.

Bengaluru weather report:

As far as the weather is concerned, there is good news for the fans: there is little to no chance of rain in Bengaluru for the clash. According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected in the city, but it is expected to be humid. The temperature is expected to stay around a pleasant 20°C.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards

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