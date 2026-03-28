Stafanie Taylor's ton in vain as Australia women thump West Indies in first ODI

Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis):

Australia women and the West Indies women continued their ongoing multi-format series by taking on each other in the first ODI. The two sides locked horns at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, on March 28. The clash began with Australia coming in to bat first.

The side opened its innings with Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll scoring 77 and 42 runs, respectively. Ellyse Perry scored 44 runs, with Sophie Molineux adding 47 runs on the board.

Additionally, Nicola Carey scored 49 runs in 39 deliveries, with Georgia Wareham adding 42, as Australia women posted a total of 341 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for the West Indies women, Afy Fletcher was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to her name. Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor took two wickets each, with Hayley Matthews and Karishma Ramharack taking one wicket each as well.

Stafanie Taylor’s fightback in vain as West Indies succumb to defeat

Aiming to chase down the target, West Indies opened its innings with Hayley Matthews departing on a score of 22 runs. Qiana Joseph added 12 runs on the board, and after the subpar start to the run chase, it was the knock of Stafanie Taylor that stood out for the West Indies.

Taylor amassed 105* runs in 129 deliveries. Chinelle Henry added 38 runs in 45 deliveries, but none of the other batters amounted to much. Deandra Dottin departed on a score of six runs, alongside Jannillea Glasgow, who added seven runs on the board.

In the end, the West Indies women were limited to a score of 238 runs. Kim Garth was the highest wicket-taker for Australia with three wickets to her name. Ashleigh Gardner took two wickets, with Nicola Carey and Georgia Wareham striking once each. Australia women registered a win by 103 runs and took the lead in the series.

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